Global Containerized Data Centers Markets Report2020-2027: U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR to Reach $4.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Containerized Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Containerized Data Centers estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.9% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 21.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Containerized Data Centers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.1% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR.



IT & Telecommunications Segment to Record 24% CAGR



In the global IT & Telecommunications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Eaton Corporation PLC

EMC Corporation

Emerson Network Power

Fibre Optic Supplies & Services LLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Containerized Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Containerized Data Centers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Containerized Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

BFSI (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

BFSI (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

IT & Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IT & Telecommunications (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h9km4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

