Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: Benefits of CDN Such as Decreased Loading Time, Website Latency and Handling of Traffic Spikes to Drive Growth

Content delivery network market value was $11.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to see an upsurge during the forecast period. The market will reach $24.70 billion till 2025 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% in between 2020 to 2025.



Exponentially increasing internet penetration in all the industry verticals along with the increasing utilization of this type of delivery network for traffic handling and latency reduction owing to their effective data handling has been stimulating the market growth across the globe



Solution - Segment Analysis



The Content delivery network market is segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, monitoring and analytics, transparent caching, data security and cloud storage by solution. Media delivery segment held the major share accounting to around 34% in 2019. Content delivery network market value with respect to media delivery solutions was $4.06 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to see an upsurge during the forecast period. The market will reach $8.6 billion till 2025 growing at a CAGR of 13.66% in between 2020 to 2025. There is a rapid increase in internet users across the globe, which in turn had affected the speed and performance of the websites. Owing to this problem there is a need of media delivery solution.



End User Industry - Segment Analysis



Media & Entertainment is the dominant end user industry of content delivery network market accounting for 30% share of the market in 2019. With media delivery and web performance optimization solutions, users can flawlessly view and access the high definition video content. Various web elements such as video, software updates, games, social media and other content can be delivered more efficiently without building out costly infrastructure.



Social networking sites such as Facebook, twitter and others are also one of the reason increasing internet traffic. Approximately, 1500 million are registered users in social networking sites currently. Growing demand from audiences for accessing online audio and videos coupled with flawless viewing experiences on any devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and others to accelerate the content delivery network market



Geography - Segment Analysis



Americas is estimated to hold the prominent share of 38% of global CDN market in 2019 and is forecast to reach $9.18 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025. The market is analyzed to be driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions. Media and entertainment industry accounted for the major value for the Americas CDN market in 2019 with online gaming poised to witness the highest growth of CAGR 18.95% during 2020-2025. The largest growing CDN market is APAC which is forecast to grow at CAGR 18.46% from 2020 to 2025 projecting to $7.49 billion by 2025.



The market is poised to be driven by growing SMEs which opt for cloud CDNs and P2P CDNs owing to its cost effectiveness and flexibility. The growth is also estimated to be assisted by increasing access of internet through smartphones and portable computing devices for gaming and media consumption. Penetration of large scale e-commerce websites along with the consumers' preferences for online shopping is also pushing for the employment of CDNs by the mobile companies which has boosted the market growth in this region.



Drivers - Content delivery network market



- CDN can decrease loading time, website latency and handle traffic spikes



Over the course of the last decade, the number of internet users worldwide has tripled from 1 billion in 2005 to 4 billion in 2019. With an expanding user base and global audience, websites need to ensure content is available no matter the amount of traffic or distance from the origin website servers. The distributed network of servers that make up a CDN can decrease loading time, website latency and handle traffic spikes. On a global scale, the publisher is forecasting more than two-third of the world's population will have a smartphone by 2025. By comparison, in 2011, this percentage hovered at about 10 percent. A dynamic CDN optimized for mobile content delivery assists in providing users with a smooth and speedy interaction with a website.



- Surge in global B2C e-commerce sales



According to the publisher, by 2019, global B2C ecommerce sales are expected to reach $2 trillion. A website with a CDN can better handle sharp spikes in traffic, like those during sales or big events, by distributing and directing traffic over its available servers. CDN takes it one step further with its Dynamic Web Acceleration service, a proprietary language that compresses round trips between the user's interface and origin servers.



- Work from home policy due to covid-19



Due to Covid-19 situation, there is an increase in work from home options, which can directly and indirectly lead to higher media consumption. Remote classes and training plans also will contribute to increased IP traffic, which will lead to higher utilization of CDNs across countries.



Challenges - Content delivery network market



- High associated costs



As consumers demand ever-greater amounts of high-quality content over the Internet, service providers (SPs) are finding it difficult to increase revenues while containing costs. This is due mainly to two trends: (1) over-the-top (OTT) content providers have outsourced the delivery of content to pure-play content delivery network (CDN) companies, and (2) traffic growth (with no resulting revenue benefit) is increasing network build-out and maintenance costs for SPs.



Market Landscape



Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Content delivery network market. Content delivery network market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), Verizon Digital Media Services (U.S.) and Limelight Networks (U.S.) among others.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

Report Coverage



By Type - Static, dynamic, streaming

Static, dynamic, streaming By Service Provider - Peer 2 Peer, Cloud CDN, Traditional CDN, Telco CDN

Peer 2 Peer, Cloud CDN, Traditional CDN, Telco CDN By Deployment Model - cloud, on-premise

cloud, on-premise By Solution - media delivery, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, monitoring and analytics, transparent caching, data security and cloud storage

media delivery, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, monitoring and analytics, transparent caching, data security and cloud storage By End User Industry - Online gaming, media and entertaniment, advertising, public sector, E-commerce, healthcare, ISPs, Education, others

Key Takeaways

Americas is estimated to hold the prominent share of 38% of global CDN market in 2019 and is forecast to reach $9.18 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025 driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions.

by 2025 growing at CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025 driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions. Media delivery segment held the major share accounting to around 34% in 2019 attributed to the rapid increase in internet users across the globe

Due to Covid-19 situation, there is an increase in work from home options, which can directly and indirectly lead to higher media consumption, thereby driving the market growth.

Market Company Analysis: Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments



iScaler Ltd.

CloudFlare Inc.

Chinacache

Internap Corporation

MaxCDN

Fastly Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Hibernia Networks

Highwinds Network Group Inc.

Incapsula, Inc.

