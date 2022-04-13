Global Content Delivery Network Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security) and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type, Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Content Delivery Network Market is forecast to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The solutions to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



In the content delivery network market by component, the solutions is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations.

The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks. Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, dramatically changing the data consumption trend. Furthermore, social media and mobile apps have extensively added to the overall data consumption. Organizations leverage social media to post their videos and non-video content and publish ads and banners on third-party sites. Organizations use an appropriate CDN solution to deliver their content to the target customers with a better QoE.



Dynamic content is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



By Content type, dynamic content is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Dynamic content can also be termed streaming media. This content changes on a real-time basis and can be live, such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein the encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client. Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips. Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user's behavior, preferences, and interests.



P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By Provider Type, P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate. The P2P CDN solution comprises large numbers of ad-hoc connections that connect the delivery nodes of digital content. Unlike the traditional CDN segment, the P2P CDN segment consumes more bandwidth and develops diverse connectivity between servers in a network. The P2P CDN solution is deployed at the end of the delivery chain, at the client's side. The P2P CDN also uses the peer's bandwidth, which reduces the network cost for content providers. If the content is not available on the peer's computer, the cache server is expected to deliver the content.



Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By Application Areas, Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate. The healthcare services application area is one of the lucrative application areas in the CDN domain. This segment faces various technological challenges, such as a rising number of regulations and cybersecurity and changing customer medical service demands.

The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and instructions, which the mobile and system connectivity has made possible. CDN is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large scale due to the high adoption of the telemedicine trend. Healthcare enterprises collaborate across locations for drug and medicine development and diagnostics. Physicians use portals to get in touch with their patients to follow up on their prescriptions. Health records are also hosted online, and even clinics use web-based applications to capture data from the research bodies.



APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies. With emerging countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the region is expected to witness high growth in the CDN market. The fastest growth rate of the Asia Pacific CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries. Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing internet consumption through smartphones and other portable devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Content Delivery Network Market

4.2 Content Type Market, 2022

4.3 North American Market, 2022

4.4 Asia-Pacific Market, 2022

4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Effective Solutions to Enable Live and Uninterrupted Content Delivery Over a High-Speed Data Network

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced QoE and QoS

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience

5.2.1.5 Exponential Increase in the Consumption of Online Video Content is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

5.2.1.6 Increasing Internet Penetration and Adoption of Mobile Devices Leading to Rising Opportunities for Mobile CDN

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concern About QoS

5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Live Video Streaming

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

5.2.3.3 Growing Interest of Consumers in OTT Platforms and VoD for Entertainment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.4.2 Variations in Website Monetization and Applications

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

5.3.2 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.3.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.3.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.3.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.3.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.3.5 Technology Analysis

5.3.5.1 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

5.3.5.2 Internet of Things

5.3.5.3 Analytics

5.3.5.4 Cloud

5.3.5.5 Edge Computing

5.3.5.6 Blockchain

5.3.6 Trends/ Disruptions Impacting Customers Business

5.3.7 Patent Analysis

5.3.8 Pricing Analysis

5.3.8.1 Average Selling Price Trends

5.3.9 Use Case Analysis

5.3.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.3.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

6 Content Delivery Network Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization

6.2.2.1 Web Performance Optimization: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.2.3 Media Delivery

6.2.3.1 Media Delivery: Market Drivers

6.2.4 Cloud Security

6.2.4.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Content Delivery Network Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.2 Designing and Consulting Services

6.3.2.1 Designing and Consulting Services: Market Drivers

6.3.3 Storage Services

6.3.3.1 Storage Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.3.4 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services

6.3.4.1 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services: Market Drivers

6.3.5 Website and API Management Services

6.3.5.1 Website and API Management Services: Market Drivers

6.3.6 Network Optimization Services

6.3.6.1 Network Optimization Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.3.7 Support and Maintenance

6.3.7.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers

6.3.8 Digital Rights Management

6.3.8.1 Digital Rights Management: Market Drivers

6.3.9 Transparent Caching

6.3.9.1 Transparent Caching: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.3.10 Other Services

7 Content Delivery Network Market, by Content Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Static Content

7.2.1 Static Content: Market Drivers

7.3 Dynamic Content

7.3.1 Dynamic Content: Market Drivers

8 Content Delivery Network Market, by Provider Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Provider Type: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Traditional CDN

8.2.1 Traditional CDN: Market Drivers

8.3 Telco CDN

8.3.1 Telco CDN: Market Drivers

8.4 Cloud CDN

8.4.1 Cloud CDN: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

8.5 Peer-To-Peer CDN

8.5.1 P2P CDN: Market Drivers

8.6 Other Provider Types

9 Content Delivery Network Market, by Application Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Application Areas: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.3.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Video Streaming

9.3.3 OTT Platforms

9.4 Online Gaming

9.4.1 Online Gaming: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

9.5 Retail and e-Commerce

9.5.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers

9.6 e-Learning

9.6.1 e-Learning: Market Drivers

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Healthcare: Work Market Drivers

9.8 Enterprises

9.8.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.8.3 Large Enterprises

9.8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Content Delivery Network Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.4 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Deals

11.4.3 Others

11.5 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

11.6 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

11.8 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.8.1 Star

11.8.2 Emerging Leaders

11.8.3 Pervasive

11.8.4 Participants

11.9 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.10 Company Market Ranking Analysis

11.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.11.1 Progressive Companies

11.11.2 Responsive Companies

11.11.3 Dynamic Companies

11.11.4 Starting Blocks

11.12 Competitive Benchmarking for SME/Startup

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Vendors

12.1.1 Akamai

12.1.2 Microsoft

12.1.3 IBM

12.1.4 Limelight Networks

12.1.5 Google

12.1.6 Amazon Web Services

12.1.7 AT&T

12.1.8 Cloudflare

12.1.9 Lumen Technologies

12.1.10 Duetsche Telekom

12.1.11 Fastly

12.1.12 Citrix Systems

12.1.13 NTT Communications

12.1.14 Comcast

12.1.15 Rackspace Technology

12.1.16 CDNetworks

12.1.17 Tata Communications

12.1.18 Imperva

12.1.19 Tencent Cloud

12.1.20 Kingsoft Cloud

12.2 SME/Start-Ups

12.2.1 Broadpeak

12.2.2 QUANTIL

12.2.3 StackPath

12.2.4 G-Core Labs

12.2.5 OnApp Limited

12.2.6 Edgecast

12.2.7 Bunny.net

12.2.8 Baishan Cloud Technology

13 Adjacent/Related Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irqikh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets