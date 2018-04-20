Global Content Security Market 2018-2022: Increasing Use of BYOD Among Enterprises, Growing Focus Toward SMEs & High Demand for Integrated Security Solutions

The global content security market will earn a revenue of close to USD 3790 million by 2022.

Global Content Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of BYOD among enterprises. In the future, we can expect a gradual increase in the adoption of BYOD concept among enterprises. Along with BYOD, enterprises are also expected to shift to mobile first, web next scenario. In a mobile first, web next scenario, employees of an enterprise are expected to access their e-mails and web content through mobile devices, which will help them in boosting the productivity and morale.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of social media among enterprises. Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. The social media provides a platform to people to interact with other people and share their ideas, from strangers to old friends. Some business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprises use social media to communicate with their customers, while some enterprises use it to improve internal collaboration.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of alternate security solutions. Many security solutions are available in the market, which are a direct alternative for content security. These alternative solutions include UTM, DLP, Firewall, and IPS. These solutions have a wide range of security applications when compared to content security software and appliance. For example, UTM can perform the functions of a Firewall, intrusion detection, antispam, and antivirus solutions.

Key vendors

Barracuda Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Proofpoint

Trend Micro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vggt9/global_content?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-content-security-market-2018-2022-increasing-use-of-byod-among-enterprises-growing-focus-toward-smes--high-demand-for-integrated-security-solutions-300633643.html

