Global Content Security Market 2018-2022: Increasing Use of BYOD Among Enterprises, Growing Focus Toward SMEs & High Demand for Integrated Security Solutions

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Content Security Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global content security market will earn a revenue of close to USD 3790 million by 2022.
Global Content Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of BYOD among enterprises. In the future, we can expect a gradual increase in the adoption of BYOD concept among enterprises. Along with BYOD, enterprises are also expected to shift to mobile first, web next scenario. In a mobile first, web next scenario, employees of an enterprise are expected to access their e-mails and web content through mobile devices, which will help them in boosting the productivity and morale.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of social media among enterprises. Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. The social media provides a platform to people to interact with other people and share their ideas, from strangers to old friends. Some business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprises use social media to communicate with their customers, while some enterprises use it to improve internal collaboration.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of alternate security solutions. Many security solutions are available in the market, which are a direct alternative for content security. These alternative solutions include UTM, DLP, Firewall, and IPS. These solutions have a wide range of security applications when compared to content security software and appliance. For example, UTM can perform the functions of a Firewall, intrusion detection, antispam, and antivirus solutions.
Key vendors
- Barracuda Networks
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Proofpoint
- Trend Micro
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- E-mail content security - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Web content security - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of BYOD among enterprises
- Growing focus toward SMEs
- High demand for integrated security solutions
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vggt9/global_content?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-content-security-market-2018-2022-increasing-use-of-byod-among-enterprises-growing-focus-toward-smes--high-demand-for-integrated-security-solutions-300633643.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article