Global Continuous Delivery Market Forecast to 2023: A $3.85 Billion Market Opportunity

The Continuous Delivery Market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.85 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for automation in the development and deployment of applications, growing importance of software applications in business ecosystems, and rising shift toward application modernization architectures and technologies are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing focus of organizations on accelerating the time-to-market is expected to drive the market.



The scope of this report covers the continuous delivery market analysis by deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Continuous Delivery practice tools target phases, such as coding and building, testing and quality assurance, managing and deployment, support and maintenance, and collaboration and communication. Continuous Delivery software identified in the study targets several stages, such as continuous integration, continuous testing, and release automation. The benefits of continuous delivery practices allow businesses to accelerate their delivery cycles and reduce mean time to repair, thereby resulting in the increasing adoption of continuous delivery software.



The on-premises deployment mode is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2018, owing to better confidential information control and security from external attacks as systems are held internal to organizations. The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the continuous delivery market. APAC is the hub for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), hence SMEs in this region would adopt continuous delivery tools rapidly, which in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the overall market within the next 5 years.



The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in the continuous delivery market. The increase in the number of electronic gadgets, such as laptops, smartphones, home theatres, and other portable devices, is expected to be one of the major factors that is responsible for the growth of this vertical in the market. The other factors that are said to fuel the growth of the media and entertainment vertical are the advent of digital media content and digital media platforms.



As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the continuous delivery software that is already penetrated in this region. North America is expected to be the most mature region for the growth of the continuous delivery market, due to the adoption of agile development, focus on faster time-to-market, and the explosion of mobile and web applications. The North American region comprises the US and Canada which are also witnessing the significant adoption of continuous delivery solutions. In fact, these countries are expected to have a major dominance in the market, due to their sustainable and well-established economies which empower them to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new applications.



The major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the continuous delivery market is the presence of open source tools and projects that are available in the market. These open source tools and projects are dominating commercial solutions in volumes. The major vendors covered in the market include Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), XebiaLabs (US) Electric Cloud (US), CA Technologies (US), Chef Software (US), Puppet (US), CloudBees (US), Microsoft (US), and Flexagon (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.3.1 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Continuous Delivery Market

4.2 Continuous Delivery Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018-2023

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Vertical, 2018-2023

4.5 Market By Region, 2018

4.6 Market Investment Scenario, By Region, 2018-2023



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Automation in Application Development and Deployment Gaining Traction Among Business Decision-Makers

5.2.1.2 Software (Commercial Off-The-Shelf and Application Programming Interface) Evolving Into an Essential and Inseparable Part of Business Ecosystem Across Verticals

5.2.1.3 Monolithic Applications Giving Way to Microservice Architecture and the Increasing Use of Containers for Virtualization

5.2.1.4 Managing Infrastructure and Configuration as A Code, Allowing Operations and Development Environments to Collaborate

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Open Source Tools and Projects Dominating Commercial Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Application Development and Deployment

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Platforms Creating an Environment for Application Development

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Organizational Maturity in Terms of Accepting Changes in the Existing Processes and Toolchains

5.2.4.2 Adopting End-To-End Automated and Orchestrated Practice for Achieving True Devops and Continuous Delivery

5.2.4.3 Identifying Business Value in Implementing Continuous Delivery

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Continuous Delivery Tools

5.3.1.1 Continuous Integration

5.3.1.2 Continuous Testing

5.3.1.3 Release Automation

5.3.2 Services

5.3.2.1 Professional Services

5.3.2.2 Managed Services

5.3.3 Continuous Delivery Ecosystem



6 Continuous Delivery, By Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud



7 Continuous Delivery Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises



8 Continuous Delivery Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3 Telecommunication

8.4 Media and Entertainment

8.5 Retail and Ecommerce

8.6 Healthcare

8.7 Manufacturing

8.8 Education

8.9 Others



9 Continuous Delivery Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product/Service/Solution Launches

10.3.2 Business Expansions

10.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.4 Agreements and Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Atlassian

11.2 IBM

11.3 Xebialabs

11.4 CA Technologies

11.5 Electric Cloud

11.6 Puppet Enterprise

11.7 Chef Software

11.8 Cloudbees

11.9 Microsoft

11.10 Flexagon

11.11 Micro Focus

11.12 Clarive



12 Key Innovators

12.1 Accenture

12.2 Wipro

12.3 VMware

12.4 Applariat

12.5 Red Hat

12.6 Shippable

12.7 Circleci

12.8 Spirent

12.9 Heroku

12.10 Jetbrains

12.11 Bitrise

12.12 Appveyor

12.13 Infostretch

12.14 Kainos



