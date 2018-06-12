Global Contract Logistics Markets to 2023

Global Contract Logistics examines key trends and changes in logistics operations and shippers' businesses with a focus on real world impacts for the contract logistics market and contract logistics providers. The report takes a strategic and tactical look at the opportunities and threats changes such as deglobalisation (Brexit, NAFTA renegotiation) and technologies (AI, blockchain) and vertical sector dynamics present to manufacturers, retailers and LSPs



Key questions the report asks and answers:

How will change in the strategies of major shippers affect contract logistics provision

How is AI changing the shape of retail?

Why bricks-and-mortar stores aren't dead yet

What approaches are the leading contract logistics providers taking towards technology, and what does this mean for their ability to compete in an ever more connected marketplace?

What is the split between warehousing and transportation as a % of contract logistics revenues?

Exclusive highlights:

The advance of AI capabilities will allow retailers to analyse and understand their customers in fundamentally different ways. Logistics providers must adapt to the profound change this will produce in their operations

Bricks-and-mortar stores will become data generators, as well as or perhaps instead of sales generators, allowing retailers to understand their customers at the individual and aggregate level

The global contract logistics market grew by 5.0% in 2017 - the fastest annual market growth rate since 2010

What are the real and potential effects of political and economic shifts like Brexit and President Trump's NAFTA renegotiations for contract logistics providers?

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global contract logistics market

Compare major contract logistics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for contract logistics providers (Brexit, NAFTA renegotiation)

Profiles of major contract logistics providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for logistics-intensive vertical sectors

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 KEY FINDINGS



2.0 MACRO TRENDS

2.1 Brexit

2.1.1 Currency

2.1.2 Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers

2.1.3 Brexit & Emerging Markets

2.1.4 What Next?

2.2 NAFTA

2.2.1 Why is it important for LSPs?

2.2.2 NAFTA & the Automotive Supply Chain

2.2.3 Logistics Provider Exposure



3.0 TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS

3.1 Technology in The Supply Chain - From Old to New

3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Logistics

3.2.1 What does this mean for LSPs?

3.3 Autonomous Vehicles

3.3.1 What does this mean for LSPs?

3.4 Warehouse Automation: Robotics - by Professor John Manners-Bell

3.4.1 The role of robots in the warehouse and their impact on the logistics industry

3.4.2 Robotics in logistics

3.4.3 What will be the future role of the LSP?

3.5 Blockchain

3.5.1 Blockchain and data fragmentation in supply chain



4.0 CONTRACT LOGISTICS - VERTICAL SECTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Global Contract Logistics Market Size by Vertical Sector

4.2 Manufacturing

4.3 Retail.

4.4 Sector Focus - Retail

4.4.1 Major change in UK retail supply chains: Debenhams and Marks & Spencer

4.4.2 Fast fashion - by Professor John Manners-Bell

4.4.3 Technology in bricks-and-mortar retail



5.0 GLOBAL CONTRACT LOGISTICS MARKET SIZING



6.0 CONTRACT LOGISTICS PROVIDERS

6.1 Global Top 10 Players and Market Shares

6.1.1 Asia Pacific top 10 players and market shares

6.1.2 Europe top 10 players and market shares

6.1.3 North America top 10 players and market shares

6.2 Providers

6.2.1 Agility

6.2.2 CEVA

6.2.3 DB Schenker

6.2.4 DHL Supply Chain

6.2.5 DSV

6.2.6 Kuehne + Nagel

6.2.7 Ryder System

6.2.8 SNCF Logistics/GEODIS

6.2.9 UPS Supply Chain

6.2.10 XPO

6.2.11 Yusen Logistics



