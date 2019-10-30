Global Contract Manufacturing Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & Projections through 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, contract manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.6% during the forecast period.



The contract manufacturing market is segmented based on verticals that have a noteworthy contribution to market growth. Some verticals included in the market analysis are consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, energy, food processing and manufacturing, personal care, healthcare and life sciences, packaging, automotive and furniture.



The consumer electronics vertical further renders information about electronic equipment used in home appliances, Smartphones, IT components, laptops and computers and accessories. The aerospace and defense sector provides contract manufacturing services for engines, airframes, fabrication, parts of satellites, assembly of components and space electronics.



The report includes information about the energy sector for solar energy, wind energy and hydropower. The report provides supply chain analysis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), sub-contract manufacturers, raw material suppliers and product design and engineering firms, among others.



The competitive landscape of the global market for contract manufacturing is discussed at length. Major companies involved in contract manufacturing are profiled in the report, with a description of product portfolios and recent developments. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2018-2023 and assessing competitors and competitor market shares.



Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (USD), unadjusted for inflation. The study covers the global market for contract manufacturing. The selection of countries included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.



Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion of underlying technologies and factors influencing the demand, including current trends, stringent government regulations, technological achievements and other macroeconomic factors

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

A relevant patent analysis

Competitive landscape covering major manufacturers and suppliers of contract manufacturing equipment. Major companies including Catalent Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Flextronics International Ltd., Jabil Inc., Patheon N.V., and Zober Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Description of Market Trends

Asia-Pacific

Automotive Contract Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Supply Chain

Market Dynamics

Patent Cliffs

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Smartphones

Laptops, Computers and IT Components

Accessories

Semiconductors

Energy

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Hydropower

Healthcare and Life Science

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Biotechnology

Plant Science

Food Processing and Manufacturing

Personal Care

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 6 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Suppliers and Manufacturers

Top EMS Providers

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn)

Flextronics International Ltd.

Jabil Circuit

Top Pharmaceutical/Medical Contract Manufacturers

Patheon N.V.

Catalent Inc.

Top Aerospace and Defense Contract Manufacturing Services Providers

Boeing

General Dynamic Corp.

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Advanced Circuit Technology Inc.

Advanced Electronics Manufacturing (Aem)

Aeonova Group

Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ajinomoto Althea Inc.

Allegiant Health

Almac Group

Altadox, Inc.

Altron Inc.

Ansen Corp.

Arc-Tronics Inc.

Asteelflash Group

Aurena Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Baxter

BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt., Ltd.

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Beyonics Pte Ltd.

Bluegum Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Cadence Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Celestica Inc.

Chip Star Technology Llc

Ciron Group

Cofidur Ems Sa

Coghlin Companies Inc.

Computrol Inc.

Confab Laboratories Inc.

Corden Pharma International Gmbh

Creation Technologies Lp

Daito Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dataed

Delpharm

Dishman Group

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Douglas Manufacturing Ltd.

DPT Laboratories Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Dravon Medical Inc.

East West Manufacturing Llc

Eca Inc.

Eit Llc

Ei Microcircuits Inc.

Elite Electronic Systems

Enercon Technologies

Esteve Qumica S.A.

Euticals S.P.A.

Ever Neuro Pharma Gmbh

Evonik Industries Ag

Express Manufacturing Inc.

Fabrinet

Famar S.A.

Fareva Group

Finecure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

First Electronics Inc.

Flextronics International Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group

Global Equipment Services And Manufacturing Inc.

Gracure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Hana Microelectronics Public Co., Ltd.

Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

HTI Plastic

IEC Electronics

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Keytronicems

Kimball Electronics Inc.

Kimchuk Inc.

Korten Pharmaceuticals Pvt., Ltd.

Lee Biosolutions Inc.

Libra Industries Inc.

Logican Technologies Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mack Technologies Inc.

Manufactured Assemblies Corp.

Mc Assembly

Mcguff Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mcnally Group

Mflex

Mikart Inc.

Morey Corp.

MTI Electronics Inc.

Natel Engineering Co., Inc.

Needletech Products Inc.

Nextpharma Technologies

Nextphase Medical Devices Llc

Nikol Formulation Pvt., Ltd.

Nipro Group

Nissha Co., Ltd.

Nortech Systems Inc.

Onyx Scientific Ltd.

Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

Patheon

Peko Precision Products Inc.

Pfizer Centerone

Pharmasynth Formulations Ltd.

Phoenix Deventures Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Quantronic Corp.

Radico Remedies

Recipharm Ab

Riverside Electronics Ltd.

Sain Medicaments Pvt., Ltd.

Sanmina Corp.

Schneider Electric President Systems Ltd.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Siegfried Ag

Siix Corp.

SMC Ltd.

SMS Electronics Ltd.

SMTC Corp.

Sonic Manufacturing Tech

Sopharma Ad

Sparton

Stason Pharmaceuticals

Sumitronics Corp.

Synecco Ltd.

Synokem Pharma

Sypris Electronics Llc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( Teva Api )

) TT Electronics-Ims

Vetter Pharma International Gmbh

Vtech Holdings Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Yash Pharma Laboratories Pvt., Ltd.

Zober Industries

Zollner Elektronik



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt52oe



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

