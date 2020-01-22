Global Contract Research Organisation Expands Services with Oracle Argus Cloud

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharSafer, a Global Contract Research Organization (CRO), is using the latest version of Oracle Argus Cloud to provide the highest standard of service to its customers. Running on Oracle Cloud, Argus provides the clinical and post marketing drug safety and medical service provider the most up-to-date global safety technology to help support their compliance goals.

CROs have to be nimble to scale and support clinical trials of varying sizes and locations. This includes adhering to strict international standards so that a variety of clinical systems are able to effectively exchange data without the burden of using IT systems from market authorisation holders.

Oracle Argus Cloud is an industry-leading solution for processing, analysing, and reporting adverse event cases originating in pre- and post-market drugs, biologics, vaccines, devices, and combination products. By extending its use of Oracle Argus Cloud, PharSafer is able to provide optimised multivigilance services within a multi-tenant ICH E2B R3 XML compliant database.

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Argus Cloud provides a scalable and secure environment with assured high availability and 24x7 support. The platform also provides the opportunity for PharSafer to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to further automate safety processes, create new opportunities, and evolve with the needs of the industry. The company will also be able to expand services to help other organisations set up and maintain their own Argus system, and develop additional tools and applications to support multivigilance services.

"PharSafer is dedicated to providing quality focused pharmacovigilance and medical services around the globe," said PharSafer CEO GraemeLadds. "We are confident in the ability of Oracle Argus Cloud to help us deliver on this promise with the highest levels of compliance and performance -- where and when it's needed and where it matters."

PharSafer will also join the recently formed Oracle Health Sciences Safety Consortium where they will help shape the future of Oracle Argus and other Oracle Health Sciences Safety solutions as well as collaborate with industry peers to advance safety.

"Oracle Argus provides the technology foundation that specialist Global CRO PharSafer requires to stay razor-focused on global clinical and post-marketing drug safety. With our best-in-class cloud platform, PharSafer can leverage the scalability and technology integration capabilities that Oracle Argus provides to future proof its services," said Bruce Palsulich, vice president, product strategy, Oracle Health Sciences.

About PharSafer

Formed in 2003 and Headquartered in the UK, PharSafer is a specialist Global CRO providing complete tailored solutions for Pharmacovigilance, Cosmetovigilance and Medical Services. Clients range from major pharmaceutical companies through to niche biotechnology companies and span across 7 continents. PharSafer, in conjunction with its sister company SaPhar, is one of the most effective training organisations in the Pharmacovigilance and Medical Services field for drug companies, including medical devices and vaccines. To find out more visit https://www.pharsafer.com/

About Oracle Health Sciences

Oracle Health Sciences breaks down barriers and opens new pathways to unify people and processes to bring new drugs to market faster. As a leader in Life Sciences technology, Oracle Health Sciences is trusted by 30 of the top 30 pharma, 10 of the top 10 biotech and 10 of the top 10 CROs for managing clinical trials and pharmacovigilance around the globe. To find out more visit https://www.oracle.com/uk/industries/life-sciences/

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

