Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Markets, 2019-2020 & 2024: Increased Adoption of Hybrid Clinical Trials and Remote Patient Monitoring
Sep 18, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity in the Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increased threat of COVID-19 and world-wide lockdowns in effect, the contract research organization (CROs) market is seeing interruptions in ongoing clinical trials and delays of new trials.
This research service will help participants plan their production pipeline and be well prepared to tackle the dynamic market situation and the post-COVID-19 impact. This short report covers the Global Contract Research Organization Market (CRO) insights, with forecast for the total CRO market, including drug discovery and preclinical markets, with 2019 as the base year and 2020-2024 as the forecast period. Market revenue is measured in US dollars.
It presents an overview and analysis of the global clinical trials and research outsourcing (CRO) market. It provides global, post-pandemic revenue forecasts for CROs. Further, qualitative information will be provided on support services, such as central laboratory services, bioanalytics, and data management. The report identifies strong CRO opportunities, with the evolving digitized ecosystem of the clinical trials due to COVID-19. The two key market trends identified are the increased adoption of hybrid clinical trials and remote patient monitoring.
Research Highlights
- Pre-/post-COVID-19 impact and growth trajectory of the CRO market
- Future market outlook and underlying trends
- Major growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Revised State of the CRO Market Due to the Pandemic
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Scope and Segmentation
- Total Market Revenue Forecast
- Total Market Revenue Forecast - Original and Revised Forecast Comparison
- Drug Discovery and Preclinical CRO Revenue Forecast
- Drug Discovery and Preclinical CRO Market - Post-COVID-19 Revenue Scenario
- Clinical Segment Revenue Forecast
- Distribution of Disrupted Trial Sites
- COVID-19 Trials by Regions and Phases
- Disrupted Trials - Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Peripheral Segments
- Other Forecast Trends
- Policy and Regulations
- Global CRO Market Future Outlook
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Clinical Trials for Digital Therapeutics, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 2: Clinical Trial IT Solutions for RPM and Telemedicine, 2019
- Growth Opportunity 3: Logistical Solutions for Direct-to-Consumer Approach, 2019
Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lik9jz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets