Global Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Technological Advancements and Label Expansions Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Ultrasound, MRI), Product (Microbubble, Gadolinium-based), Application, Route Of Administration, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contrast media market size is expected to reach USD 10.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling the demand for diagnostic imaging treatments, which is propelling the market forward. Imaging studies, such as MRI, have become an important aspect of most disease diagnoses, and the widespread use of imaging technologies in healthcare has boosted the demand for contrast media globally.



Chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes are quickly becoming a major public health concern and are among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, necessitating the development of early detection techniques and effective treatment alternatives. As a result, one of the key drivers of imaging tests and contrast agents is the rising prevalence of complicated comorbidities and long-term disorders, thus boosting the market worldwide.



Due to fewer patient visits to hospitals, the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the global contrast media market. The number of imaging cases in several radiology departments dropped dramatically. Many countries worldwide have begun to rebuild their economy, but it will take time for contrast media utilization rates to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Furthermore, with the launch of COVID-19 vaccines and the relaxation of restrictions, raw material imports and exports have begun, indicating that the market will develop at a high rate throughout the projection period.



Contrast Media Market Report Highlights

On the basis of modality, the X-ray/Computed Tomography segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 69.64%. Wide acceptance and cost-efficiency of the X-ray/CT modality boost the adoption of contrast agents used for this modality

Based on product type, the iodinated contrast media segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 65.37%. This is due to their excellent radio-opacity and low toxicity than other agents

Based on application, the neurological disorders segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share around 28.59% in 2023. Diagnostic evaluation of CNS for neurological disorders boosts the adoption of MRI contrast agents, as they provide better images of neural structures than CT

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

General Electric Company

Guerbet

Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

iMAX

Trivitron Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Contrast Media Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Label expansions

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1. Rising concern about MRI gadolinium agents retained in brain

3.5. Contrast Media Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Contrast Media Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Ultrasound

4.1.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.1.3. X-ray/Computed Tomography

4.2. Modality Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Contrast Media Market by Modality Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1. Ultrasound

4.5.2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

4.5.3. X-ray/Computed Tomography



Chapter 5. Contrast Media Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Microbubble

5.1.2. Gadolinium-Based

5.1.3. Iodinated

5.1.4. Barium-Based

5.2. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Contrast Media Market by Product Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1. Microbubble

5.5.2. Gadolinium-Based

5.5.3. Iodinated

5.5.4. Barium-Based



Chapter 6. Contrast Media Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Cardiovascular Disorders

6.1.2. Neurological Disorders

6.1.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.1.4. Cancer

6.1.5. Nephrological Disorders

6.1.6. Musculoskeletal Disorders

6.1.7. Others

6.2. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Contrast Media Market by Application Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1. Cardiovascular Disorders

6.5.2. Neurological Disorders

6.5.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.5.4. Cancer

6.5.5. Nephrological Disorders

6.5.6. Musculoskeletal Disorders



Chapter 7. Contrast Media Market: Route Of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Intravenous

7.1.2. Oral Route

7.1.3. Rectal Route

7.2. Route of Administration Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Contrast Media Market by Route of Administration Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.5.1. Intravenous

7.5.2. Oral Route

7.5.3. Rectal Route



Chapter 8. Contrast Media Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Definitions and Scope

8.1.1. Hospitals

8.1.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

8.1.3. Others

8.2. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.3. Segment Dashboard

8.4. Contrast Media Market by End-use Outlook

8.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

8.5.1. Hospitals

8.5.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Chapter 9. Contrast Media Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional market share analysis, 2023 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2023



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.2.1. Innovators

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

10.3.2. Key customers

10.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kl8np4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets