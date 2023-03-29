Global Contrast Media Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Preference for Non-Ionizing Radiation-Based Radioimaging Drives Demand for Contrast Enhanced MRI

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Media: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Contrast Media estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (mri) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Contrast Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$409.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$343.3 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Among the Growing Global Population Pushes Up the Diagnostic Burden & Demand for Imaging

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Volume of Imaging Procedures, Driving Opportunities for Imaging Agents

The US$ 37 Billion Robustly Growing Medical Imaging Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Contrast Agents for Advanced Visualization

Robustly Growing Medical Imaging Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Contrast Agents for Advanced Visualization Aging Population, a Demographic Catalyst Driving Demand for Imaging Services

Rapidly Aging Population & the Challenges Associated With Geriatric Imaging Spurs Demand for Contrast Imaging Agents

Rise of Nuclear Medicine, the Cornerstone for the Growth for Radioactive Tracers

Improving Quality & Value of Nuclear Medicine Bodes Well for Radioactive Contrast Agents

Short Supply of Technetium-99m Threatens to Impact Nuclear Imaging Services

Plagued by the Risk of Reactor Decommissioning & Unplanned Maintenance Shutdowns, Fragile Supply of Mo-99 Will Remain a Cause for Concern

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Migration to Value Based Care Throws the Focus on Quality & Value of Imaging & Its Ability to Improve Patient Care by Providing Better Quality Images

With "Value" being the new Currency in Healthcare Markets Worldwide, Value Based Imaging Will Positively Impact Contrast Enhanced Imaging Procedure

Growing Preference for Non-Ionizing Radiation-Based Radioimaging Drives Demand for Contrast Enhanced MRI

Commercially Available MRI Contrast Agents

Spurred by Safety & Efficiency Benefits, Growing MRI Procedures & Parallel Increase in MRI Machines to Benefit Demand for MRI Contrast Agents

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures

Evolving Clinical Applications of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drive Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Clinically Available Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Growing Use of CEUS in Emergency and Critical Care

Special Focus on Microbubble Contrast Agents for Ultrasound Imaging

Clinical Applications of Microbubbles

Oscillating Microbubbles: To Revolutionize Ultrasound

Growing Market for Ultrasound Equipment Pushes Up the Number of CEUS Procedures Performed

Continued Value of CT Imaging in Cardiology Despite Risk of Radiation Exposure Drives Demand for Contrast-Enhanced CT

Contrast Agents Used in CT Imaging by Class: A Snapshot

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography

Growing Access to CT Imaging Bodes Well for CT Contrast Agents

Rise in Image Guided Surgeries Drives Demand for Contrast Agents

Emergence of Molecular-Targeted Fluorescent Tracers

Select Potential "always-on" Targeted Tracers for Fluorescence Image-Guided Surgery (FIGS)

The Use of Gold Nanoclusters as Contrast Agent for IGS of Head and Neck Tumors

Better Surgical Outcome Drives the Number of Image Guided Surgeries Performed Worldwide Along with Demand for Contrast Agents

Stringent Guidelines & Implementation of Best Practices for Safe Use of Contrast Agents to Encourage Patient Acceptance of Contrast Enhanced Imaging

Safety Issues with Iodinated Agents, Gadolinium BCA and Microbubbles

Symptoms of Reaction to Administration of Iodinated Contrast Media Agents

Innovations Remain Crucial to Growth

A Review of Advancements in Contrast Media Injector Technology

Development of New Contrast Agents

Key Challenges Confront the Market

Advances in Imaging Technology Reduce Contrast Media Use

Product Recalls and Side Effects of Contrast Media Challenge Growth

A Snapshot of Side Effects, Allergic and Adverse Reactions with Contrast Agents

