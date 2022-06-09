Global Controlled Release Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Competitive Landscape, Product Development Activities, Business Strategies, and Corporate Alliances and Affiliations

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Cardiovascular Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prevalence and incidence of cardiovascular conditions in developed economies continue to increase, creating challenges and opportunities for cardiovascular drug developers.

While the vast majority of drugs for treating cardiovascular conditions are oral immediate release products, issues related to drug safety and patient compliance have focused attention on formulations that can improve drug safety profiles and reduce dosing frequency. Important treatment segments for controlled release cardiovascular drugs include angina, hypertension, arrhythmias, cholesterol, and peripheral artery disease.

Important growth factors for controlled release cardiovascular drugs include evolving patient demographics, environmental and lifestyle causative factors, increased public awareness of cardiovascular conditions and their associated morbidities, and expanded patient access to cardiovascular treatment services.



Controlled Release Cardiovascular Therapeutics - What You Will Learn

Analyzes and evaluates controlled release cardiovascular drug products and assesses the market potential for existing and probable future products

Analyzes product strategies, technologies and market development issues

Provides detailed analysis of cardiovascular market segments, market demographics, and therapeutic strategies

Profiles market sector companies, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on cardiovascular drug markets

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cardiovascular Therapeutics - Market Dynamics

The Cardiovascular Drug Landscape

Unmet Needs in Cardiovascular Clinical Treatment

Cardiovascular Drug Demand Drivers

Demographic Shifts

Evolving Drug Formulation Technology

Managed Care Initiatives

Growth in Self Administration

Modified Release Technologies

Oral

Advanced Film Coating Systems

Bead Systems

Bi-layer Tablets

Tri-layer Tablets

Microtablets

Transdermal

Cardiovascular Controlled Release Product Analysis

Cardiovascular Drug Commercialization Factors

Cardiovascular Segments for CR Therapeutics

Angina

Cholesterol Management

Heart Rhythm

Hypertension

Peripheral Artery Disease

Market Factors

Regulations and Approvals

US (FDA)

EU (EMEA)

Japan (PMDA)

(PMDA) Australia (TGA)

(TGA) Managed Care and Healthcare Economics

Sector Participant Company Profiles

