Global Conversational Systems Market 2019-2024: Highly Advanced AI and NLP Tools Bolstering the Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational Systems Market by Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, Services), Type (Voice & Text), Application (Customer Support & Personal Assistant, Branding and Advertisement, and Compliance), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conversational systems market size to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 17.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.8% during 2019–2024.

The major growth drivers for the market include highly advanced AI and NLP tools and increasing demand for AI-powered customer support services. However, lack of awareness may restrain market growth.

Branding and advertisement application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Enterprises are leveraging the computational platform to create awareness and post ads about the latest and upcoming products through the digital channel. The conversational systems can also be used by enterprises for cross-selling and up-selling purposes leading to a reduction in the operational cost. Moreover, conversations between customers and machines can be analyzed with the help of data aggregator tools integrated with the platform.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate over the next few years in the conversational systems market, as a result of its growing technology adoption rate. APAC holds more than 50% of the world's population, therefore any major technological shifts such as those being heralded by AI are expected to shape the future of the region.

IBM, Microsoft, Google, and AWS account for a majority of share in the conversational systems market in the region, along with several other significant conversational systems solutions providers. SMEs and large enterprises in APAC have become more aware of government regulations and compliances and started adopting AI-based solutions proactively.

The report includes the study of the key players offering conversational systems solutions. It profiles major vendors in the global conversational systems market including Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Baidu (China), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Conversica (US), Haptik (India), Rasa (Germany), Rulai (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (US), Solvvy (US), Pypestream (US), Inbenta (US), and Saarthi.ai (India).



Research coverage

The report segments the global conversational systems market by component, type, application, vertical, and region. The component segment comprises compute platforms, solutions, and services. The conversational systems market by type has voice-assisted, text assistant, and others (gesture recognition, object recognition, and expression recognition). The conversational systems market by application has customer support and personal assistant, branding and advertisement, data privacy and compliance, and other segments (campaign analysis and data aggregation).



The conversational systems market by verticals covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, travel and hospitality, healthcare and life sciences, telecom, and other verticals (manufacturing, government, media and entertainment, and education).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Conversational Systems Market

4.2 Market By Application

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market in North America, By Component, Type, and Application



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Highly Advanced AI and NLP Tools Bolstering the Market Growth

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for AI-Powered Customer Support Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dependency on Deployment Platforms

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness of Emerging Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smartphones

5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced AI Capabilities Adding Value to the Conversational Systems Offerings

5.2.3.3 Rise in Customer Engagement Through Social Media Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Reluctance to Use Chatbots

5.2.4.2 Lack of Accuracy in Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 GDPR

5.4.2 HIPAA

5.4.3 FTC

5.4.4 ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42



6 Conversational Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Compute Platforms

6.2.1 Increasing Demand to Develop Nlp and Ml Enabled Conversational Solutions to Drive the Growth of Market

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 AI-Enabled Solutions to Automate Conversation Across Channels to Grow at A Rapid Pace in the Coming Years

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Increasing Need to Provide Post Purchase Engagement With Clients to Drive the Growth of Services in Market



7 Conversational Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Voice Assisted

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Voice Assisted Solutions to Pave the Way for Market in Different Verticals

7.3 Text Assistant

7.3.1 AI-Enabled Text Assistant Solutions to Automate Conversation Across Channels to Grow at A Rapid Pace in the Coming Years

7.4 Others



8 Conversational Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer Support and Personal Assistance

8.2.1 Growing Demand for Handling Customer Queries to Increase the Demand for Market in Various Verticals

8.3 Branding and Advertisement

8.3.1 Growing Need to Create Awareness and Perform Effective Branding Activities to Increase the Demand for Market

8.4 Data Privacy and Compliance

8.4.1 Increasing Need to Secure Customers' Data and Comply With Stringent Regulations to Fuel the Adoption of Conversational Systems Among Enterprises

8.5 Others



9 Conversational Systems Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Presence of A Large Number of Data Across BFSI Vertical to Help Financial Institutions Provide Enhanced Customer Experience

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.3.1 Personalized and Enhanced Customer Experience Using Conversational Systems Solutions

9.4 Retail and Ecommerce

9.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Conversational Systems Solutions By Retail and Ecommerce Vertical on Various Channels for Greater Customer Engagement

9.5 Travel and Hospitality

9.5.1 Automation of Booking Process Through Various Platforms to Increase the Adoption of Chatbots and Personal Assistants

9.6 Telecom

9.6.1 Increasing Use of Chatbots to Provide Customized Services to Customers Will Lead Market

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7.1 Conversational Systems Solutions to Improve Patient Management, Monitoring, and Experience and Engagement

9.8 Others



10 Conversational Systems Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Growing Implementation of AI- and Ml-Based Solutions to Fuel the Demand for Conversational Systems in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in AI-Based Investments and Research Activities to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Growing Investments to Fuel the Adoption of Conversational Systems Solutions in the Uk

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Conversational Systems Solutions Across Major Verticals to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Heavy Inflow of Capital From Various Investors to Drive the Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing Investments in AI Landscape to Drive the Adoption of Conversational Systems Solutions in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Use of Chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Agents in the Telecom Vertical to Fuel the Adoption of Conversational Systems Solutions in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increase in Investments Among Startups and Growth of AI Technology Among Verticals to Trigger Conversational Systems Adoption in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Israel

10.5.1.1 Upcoming AI Startups in the Country to Drive the Growth of Market in Israel

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of AI-Based Solutions in the UAE

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Emerging Startups in Brazil to Drive the Growth of Conversational Systems Market in the Coming Years

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Growing Demand for AI-Based Technologies to Fuel the Adoption of Conversational Systems Solutions in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic

11.1.4 Emerging

11.2 Competitive Landscape Overview

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Google

12.3 Microsoft

12.4 AWS

12.5 IBM

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Nuance

12.8 Baidu

12.9 SAP

12.1 Artificial Solutions

12.11 Kore.Ai

12.12 Avaamo

12.13 Conversica

12.14 Haptik

12.15 Rasa

12.16 Solvvy

12.17 Pypestream

12.18 Inbenta

12.19 Rulai

12.2 Saarthi.Ai



