Global Conveyor Systems Markets Report 2021-2026: Leading End Markets are Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conveyor Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$65.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Conveyor Systems estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Conveyor systems are widely used in manufacturing and distribution facilities for the movement of products ranging from bolts to pallets. The pace of industrialization and the growing need to automate processes in various industries continue to drive growth in the conveyor systems market. The growing move towards assembly line process in various industry verticals for mass production purposes favors market growth.

Growth in the market is also supported by the rising need to modernize older conveyor systems-related infrastructure. There is especially an increase in adoption of gearless and energy efficient conveyor system designs, on account of the growing regulatory pressures facing end-use customers to improve energy efficiency of conveyor systems. Demand is also rising for smart conveyor systems such as those capable of offering product traceability features. Long-term growth potential also exists in conveyor systems providing integrated machine vision features.



Belt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Conveyor Systems market. Extensive use of belt conveyor systems in various end-use sectors contributes to the segment's large share. Demand for the systems continues to grow from diverse industry verticals due to their advantage in conveying a wide variety of goods regardless of shape, size and weight. The Roller segment growth will be fueled by the rapid growth of e-commerce industry, which will increase need for warehouses and thus drive demand for roller conveyor systems.



Pallet Segment to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026

Pallet conveyors, also known as unit load conveyor or pallet handling conveyor, are commonly used for transporting, accumulating, and sorting large unit loads and discrete products. Pallet-based conveyors can be configured to meet an array of environmental requirements including ESD-compatible, dry room, cleanroom, and washdown applications. In the global Pallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Conveyor Systems Market

Demand for Conveyor Systems Increases Post the Pandemic Lull

Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction

Conveyor Systems: A Prelude

Types of Conveyors

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Pallet Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Other Types of Conveyor System

Major Uses and Applications

Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment

End-Use Industry Overview

Conveyor System: Market Overview

Trends Expected to Shape Conveyor Systems Design

Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type

Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets

North America : The Largest Geographic Region

: The Largest Geographic Region Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth

to Spearhead Future Growth Competition

The Pandemic Forces Companies to Realize the Importance and Necessity to Change

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 143 Featured)

Allied Conveyor Systems, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Caterpillar, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Group

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Durr AG

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation

Fives Group

Flexlink AB

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Interroll Group

Kardex Group

Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems (MTC) Pvt. Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from Conventional and Niche Application Markets

Manufacturing and Packaging

Transportation and Logistics

Merchandising

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale Installation of Conveyor Systems

Customized Solutions with Integrated Technologies to Drive Automation Projects

Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material Handling Equipment Need of the Hour

Role of Conveyor Systems in E-commerce Industry

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain Excellence

Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

Benefits of Using Belt Conveyors in Food Industry

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Conveyor Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Conveyor System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability

Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems

Growth in Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Conveyor Systems

Production of Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for Automated Conveyors

Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining Industry

Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios

Demand for Air Travel Post COVID-19 Pandemic World to Drive Need for New Airports and Infrastructure Modernization

Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies at Airports

Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications

Industry 4.0 and Conveyor Industry in the Post-Pandemic World

Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products

Shortcomings in Design of Pallet Conveyor Systems

Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services

Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications

Design Trends in Conveyor Systems

Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance in Industrial Settings

Direct Drive

Smart Conveyor

Active Conveyor Belt Technology

Flexible Purpose Conveyors

Compact Design Conveyors

Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor

Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth and Quiet Operation

Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts

Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and Solutions

Manual and Conventional Inspection Methods vs. Sensor-based Inspection Methods

Drones and Sensor Technology to Identify Potential Problems in Conveyors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ocsd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets