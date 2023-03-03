Global Copper Busbar Market 2022-2028: Investments in Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Copper Busbar Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Through its report, the publisher highlights that the global copper busbar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the primary factors driving the copper busbar market is the increase in construction activity. Due to its high conductivity and molding capacity, copper busbars are also employed in modular buildings. By 2025, the market for modular construction, which is currently dominated by the residential sector, is expected to grow to approximately $110 billion. The growth of the modular market will increase the use of copper busbars, thereby flourishing the studied market.



On the contrary, fluctuations in raw material prices can impede market growth. The main copper-producing nations, such as China, Peru, Chile, and the United States, struggle to satisfy the strong demand from other nations to support their green economy programs, contributing to copper's skyrocketing price.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global copper busbar market is studied across North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe.



Globally, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. The market's growth is owing to its wide array of commercialized applications, including ship building and electricity conduction in commercial and residential places. Additionally, increased R&D to find new applications for copper busbar and industry collaborations to develop new products are likely to present considerable growth opportunities for market participants.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The prominent players in the copper busbar market include Oriental Copper Ltd, Sofia Med SA, Aurubis AG, Luvata, Kinto Electric Co Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Lafer Iberica Srl, ABB Ltd, Etablissements Gindre Duchavany SA, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, American Power Connection Systems Inc, ElvalHalcor Hellenic SA, Schneider Electric SE, Wetown Electric Group, and Promet AG.



Founded in 1883, ABB Ltd is one of the world's leading power and automation technology suppliers. The company provides products, systems, solutions, and services to promote productivity, power dependability, and energy efficiency. It provides services for water, gas, and electric utilities and commercial and industrial clients. The company operates in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Investments in Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure

Construction Activity Growth Across the Globe

Utilization for Electricity, Industrialization and Urbanization Purposes

Market Challenge

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Market Opportunities

Copper Busbar Provides Longer Lifespan

Emerging Switchgear and Energy & Power Markets



