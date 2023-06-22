Global Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) Market Trends & Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032: Rising Demand for Communication Infrastructure and 5G Networks to Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Clad Laminates Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Product, By Resin Type, By Reinforcement Material, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper clad laminates market size is expected to reach USD 29.67 billion by 2032



The need for CCL is driven by the rising demand for communication infrastructure, including 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). CCL is used to produce communication equipment, including routers and switches.

For instance, in January 2023, Isola Group announced the launch of 3 of its low-loss, halogen-free circuit materials, namely TerraGreen 400G, TerraGreen 400GE, and TerraGreen 400G2. All are suitable for 5G infrastructure, high-speed data centers, and wired and wireless communications gear since they are RoHS-compliant for usage with lead-free circuit fabrication procedures.



Due to shifting customer preferences, increased urbanization, and quick technology improvements, most car firms have started creating new models incorporating various technical features, such as wide touchscreen screens, airbag controls, anti-theft systems, and more. The growing adoption of these electronic systems in the automotive industry drives the demand for CCL.

For instance, in January 2023, Rogers Corporation launched its high-performance circuit materials, namely Radix 3D Printable Dielectrics, Rogers Kappa 438 laminates, and SpeedWave, which have applications in high-resolution 77 GHz automotive radar, aerospace & defense, and high-speed digital designs.



The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smart TVs and gaming consoles, is driving the market for CCL as they are used in the manufacturing of PCBs. Also, the growing trend of wearable technology, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, is driving the demand for CCL as they are used in manufacturing PCBs for these devices.

For instance, in January 2023, Ventec International Group launched a range of new PCB laminates and prepregs. These PCB materials are created to suit the technological requirements of the PCB manufacturing sector and have applications in satellite communications systems, GPS antennas, microwave circuitry, and the automotive industry.



Copper clad Laminates Market Report Highlights

Communication system segment was leading the global market for copper clad laminates in 2022 owing to their increased utilization n communication systems like radios and cellular networks.

Epoxy resin segment accounted for highest share in the global market because of its strong electrical, mechanical, and bonding qualities.

Fiberglass segment was leading the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its advantages like strong moisture resistance, good heat resistance and high strength.

Asia Pacific region held the highest market share is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to availability of cheap labor and transportation and large supply of raw materials

region held the highest market share is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to availability of cheap labor and transportation and large supply of raw materials Some prominent players include Shandong Jinbao Electronics, Taiwan Union, Kingboard Laminates, Guangdong Chaohua Technology, Doosan Corp., Grace Electron, NAN YA Plastics, Shengyi Technology, Isola Group, ITEQ Corporation, and Cipel Italia.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources

Growth in 5G infrastructure

Restraints and Challenges

Rising raw material prices

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Copper Clad Laminates Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

Astronics Corporation

Cob ham Limited

Ray cap

General Dynamics Corporation

Hensoldt

JENOPTIK AG

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman

Saint-Gobain

The NORDAM Group LLC

Scope of the Report

Copper clad Laminates, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Computers

Communication Systems

Consumer Appliances

Vehicle Electronics

Healthcare Devices

Defense Technology

Copper clad Laminates, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Rigid copper clad laminates

Flexible copper clad laminates

Copper clad Laminates, Resin Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyimide

Others

Copper clad Laminates, Reinforcement Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Glass Fiber

Paper Base

Compound Materials

Copper clad Laminates, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

