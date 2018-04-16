Global Copper Sulphate Market 2018-2023

The global copper sulphate market is currently being driven by a continuously increasing global population and an ever-growing demand for food. According to the report, this market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2010-2017.

The report provides a comprehensive insight of the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight to the manufacturing process of copper sulphate covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has segmented the global copper sulphate market on the basis of its end-uses. Copper sulphate finds wide ranging applications encompassing a number of industries such as farming, animal husbandry, healthcare, industrial, etc. One of the biggest market for copper sulphate is the agricultural sector where it is employed majorly in fungicides, herbicides, fertilizers, etc. followed by the animal husbandry sector. In the healthcare sector, it is used in sterilizers and disinfectants. Other sectors include the adhesives, building, chemical, textiles industries, etc. where it is used to manufacture products like insecticides, wood preservatives and paints.



The report has also segmented the global copper sulphate market according to its key regions and finds that the Asia-Pacific region represents its biggest consumer. Influenced by the presence of large agricultural and animal husbandry industries, this region accounts for the majority of the total global consumption.



Asia Pacific was followed by North and South America and Europe. Based on the analysis of the global import and export data, the report finds that the United States currently represents the largest importer of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global import volumes.



The United States was followed by Australia, Canada, Indonesia and Netherlands. The Russian Federation is the world's largest exporter of copper sulphate accounting for around one fifth of the total global exports. The other major exporting countries were Chinese Taipei, Mexico, China and Canada.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties



5 Global Copper Sulphate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Price Indicators

5.3.1 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports

5.10.2 Exports

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Asia Pacific

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa



7 Market by End Use

7.1 Agriculture

7.2 Mining and Metallurgy

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Construction

7.5 Healthcare



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.1 Key Players



9 Copper Sulphate Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Detailed Process Flow

9.5 Raw Material Requirement

9.6 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate



10 Copper Sulphate Feedstock Market Analysis

10.1 Copper

10.1.1 Market Performance

10.1.1.1 Volume Trends

10.1.1.2 Value Trends

10.1.2 Price Trends

10.1.3 Breakup by Region

10.1.4 Breakup by End-Use

10.1.5 Key Suppliers

10.2 Sulphuric Acid

10.2.1 Market Performance

10.2.1.1 Volume Trends

10.2.1.2 Value Trends

10.2.2 Price Trends

10.2.3 Breakup by Region

10.2.4 Breakup by End-Use

10.2.5 Key Suppliers



11 Key Player Profiles



