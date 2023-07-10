Global Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption in Paper and Board Industry is Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global corn and corn starch derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 122.11 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Market is expected to gain from a rise in demand for convenience food products brought on by an increase in the number of working women, as well as from better living and economic conditions. The usage of corn starch thickens and stabilizes the food products. Corn starch is a key ingredient in the production of sweetener. There are various kinds of corn starches, including modified and native varieties.

Furthermore, the majority of the biomass in hybrid corn is made up of starch, which is also the most important and significant yield element in corn breeding efforts. Branching amylopectin and linear amylose, the two polymers that make up starch and typically make up around 75% and 25% of maize starch, respectively, are the components of starch.



Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising consumer demand for prepared foods and innovative bakery items will accelerate market growth. Also, throughout the projection period, demand for starch derivatives is anticipated to be driven by rising customer demands for better food items and an increase in product innovation.



For instance, according to a research article by Zahra Davoudi, published in 2022, the combined impact of cold plasma treatment & enzymatic hydrolysis on the physicochemical & microstructural characteristics of porous corn starch was examined.

The combined treatment increased the breakdown & set-back viscosities, according to the quick visco analyzer pasting profile. The results of this study showed that cold plasma pretreatment, a green non-thermal method, improved the function of enzymes and led to the creation of porous starch with a better absorption capacity.



The COVID-19 Pandemic enhanced corn starch production and sales during the lockdown scenario, boosting the need for organically derived corn starch ingredients throughout the food industry due to a rise in demand for ready-to-cook items & ingredients needed for in-home cooking. Additionally, the Pandemic has increased demand for corn starch as a clean-label product.



Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the category of derivatives made from maize starch held a majority of market share. The driving factor behind this industry is corn syrup, which is utilized as a sweetener to improve flavor and aid in food moisture retention.

In 2022, the food and beverage sector was the market leader. The ability of corn starch to thicken elements in foods and beverages, stabilize ingredients, reduce separation, and substitute for fats is the main factor driving the industry.

North America will generate majority of global revenue in 2022. Due to changing lifestyles, processed and packaged goods are increasingly preferred over traditional handcrafted delicacies, which is the main reason driving the sector.

The global players with global presence include Roquette Freres, Wacker Chemie AG, National Starch and Chemical Company, Ashland, Associated British Foods PLC, and Fibersol.

4. Global Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market Insights

4.1. Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rise in demand for corn ethanol is raising the demand for corn derivatives

4.2.1.2. Rising adoption in paper and board industry is propelling the market

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High R&D cost

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Corn and Corn Starch Derivatives Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



