Global Corn Glucose Market 2018-2023 - Key Players are Global Sweeteners Holding, Roquette, Cargill, Ingredion and ADM

The global corn glucose market reached a volume of around 3.5 Million Tons in 2017, representing a CAGR of 1.2% during 2010-2017.

Over the past several years, corn glucose has emerged as a popular substitute for sugar. The demand of corn glucose in the food processing industry has also witnessed strong growth in the last few years. It is principally used as a key ingredient in commercially prepared foods for enhancing flavour, improving colour, adding volume and providing a smooth texture to the food.

As it helps in preventing crystallization of sugar, corn glucose is extensively used in confectionery, jams, tinned fruits, ice cream, sorbets, beverages, dairy desserts, biscuits, pastry, cereals, ketchup, sauces, vitamin tonics and cough medication.

China currently represents both the world's largest producer and consumer of corn glucose and accounts for around 40% of the total global production. China is followed by the United States and Europe.

The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in the global corn glucose market which include Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd., Roquette, Cargill, Ingredion and ADM.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Corn Industry

6 Global Sweetener Industry

7 Global Corn Glucose Industry

8 Performance of Key Regions

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Corn Glucose Manufacturing Process

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles

Global Sweeteners Holding Ltd.

Roquette Freres.

Cargill Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

