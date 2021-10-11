Global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Clinical Trials Review, H2 2021 - Region, Country (G7 & E7), Phase, Trial Status, End Points status and Sponsor Type

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) - Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial report provides an overview of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Clinical trials scenario.

This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) . Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope

  • the report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
  • Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
  • the report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
  • the report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
  • the Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
  • Report provides latest news for the past three months

Clinical Trials Report Coverage

  • Clinical Trials by Region
  • Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
  • Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
  • Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
  • Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials
  • Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
  • Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) to Infectious Disease Clinical Trials
  • Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
  • Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by Phase
  • In Progress Trials by Phase
  • Clinical Trials by Trial Status
  • Clinical Trials by End Point Status
  • Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
  • Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
  • Prominent Sponsors
  • Top Companies Participating in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Therapeutics Clinical Trials
  • Prominent Drugs
  • Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Mentioned

  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Pfizer Inc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc
  • PPD Inc
  • Novartis AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
  • Eli Lilly and Co

