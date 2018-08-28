Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.81% - Pervasiveness of AR in Corporate Leadership Training

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Corporate leadership training is provided to the employees of an organization to enable them to become aware of their roles and responsibilities within the organization, and to prepare them for leadership roles for the future. These training programs equip employees with various leadership skills such as effective business communication, delegation strategies, and employee motivation skills.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is increased spending on corporate leadership training. Organizations are increasingly spending on leadership training year over year, as it is more cost-effective for a company to fill senior positions within its hierarchy than hire an external resource.







One trend affecting this market is the emergence of gamification in corporate training. Though organizations are ready to invest in corporate leadership training, engaging the employees is a major challenge. Gamification increases the participation and engagement of the employees.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the intense competition among vendors. There is intense competition in the market as vendors regularly introduce new programs and services to have a competitive edge in the market and render the existing programs and services obsolete.







Key vendors

Center For Creative Leadership

Dale Carnegie & Associates

& Associates Franklin Covey

GP Strategies

Skillsoft

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017



Market size and forecast 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



Bargaining power of buyers



Bargaining power of suppliers



Threat of new entrants



Threat of substitutes



Threat of rivalry



Market condition







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Segmentation by application



Comparison by application



Global corporate leadership training market by ILT



Global corporate leadership training market by blended training



Global corporate leadership training market by online training



Market opportunity by application







PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation



Regional comparison



Key leading countries



Market opportunity







PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



Emergence of gamification in corporate training



Pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training



Increased integration of e-learning







PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption



Competitive landscape







PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered



Vendor classification



Market positioning of vendors







