Global Corporate Learning Management System Market 2018-2023 by Component, Delivery Mode, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region

This report expects the global corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market size to grow from USD 2.06 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the Corporate Learning Management System market are continuous innovation in eLearning tools, increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility, and growing emphasis on continuous learning.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Corporate Learning Management System market size by component (solution and service), delivery mode, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. Among components, the solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for corporate LMS for training customers, employees, franchisees, retailers, suppliers, resellers, and partners; and compliance training, channel training, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Corporate Learning Management System Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Continuous Innovation in Elearning Tools

5.2.1.2 Increasing Trend of Byod and Enterprise Mobility

5.2.1.3 Growing Emphasis on Continuous Learning

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Motivation and Engagement By Organizations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Automated and Advanced Learning Analytics

5.2.3.2 AI in Elearning Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Producing Elearning Content

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors

5.3 Industry Standards and Regulations

5.3.1 Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training (CBT) Committee (AICC)

5.3.2 Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI)

5.3.3 Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM)

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case 1: Docebo

5.4.2 Use Case 2: G-Cube

5.4.3 Use Case 3: Saba Software



6 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Standalone Solution

6.2.2 Integrated Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Implementation Services

6.3.3 Support Services



7 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distance Learning

7.3 Instructor-Led Training

7.4 Blended Learning



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Market By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Software and Technology

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Retail

10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Government and Defense

10.8 Telecom

10.9 Others



11 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Players Operating in the Corporate Learning Management System Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.2 New Product Launches and Upgradations

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles



Adobe Systems

Blackboard

Crossknowledge

Oracle

SAP

Cornerstone Ondemand

D2L

Docebo

Saba Software

Schoology

Sumtotal Systems

Tata Interactive Systems

Absorb Software

Cypher Learning

Epignosis

Expertus

IBM (Kenexa)

Instructure (Bridge)

Ispring

G-Cube

Geenio

Growth Engineering

Latitude CG

Learnupon

Mindflash

Upside Learning

