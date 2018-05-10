Global Corporate Learning Management System Market 2018-2023 by Component, Delivery Mode, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Corporate Learning Management System Market by Component (Solutions (Standalone Solution and Integrated Solution) and Services), Delivery Mode, Organization Size, Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report expects the global corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market size to grow from USD 2.06 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the Corporate Learning Management System market are continuous innovation in eLearning tools, increasing trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility, and growing emphasis on continuous learning.
The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Corporate Learning Management System market size by component (solution and service), delivery mode, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. Among components, the solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for corporate LMS for training customers, employees, franchisees, retailers, suppliers, resellers, and partners; and compliance training, channel training, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Corporate Learning Management System Market
4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Continuous Innovation in Elearning Tools
5.2.1.2 Increasing Trend of Byod and Enterprise Mobility
5.2.1.3 Growing Emphasis on Continuous Learning
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Motivation and Engagement By Organizations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Automated and Advanced Learning Analytics
5.2.3.2 AI in Elearning Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of Producing Elearning Content
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors
5.3 Industry Standards and Regulations
5.3.1 Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training (CBT) Committee (AICC)
5.3.2 Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI)
5.3.3 Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM)
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Use Case 1: Docebo
5.4.2 Use Case 2: G-Cube
5.4.3 Use Case 3: Saba Software
6 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Standalone Solution
6.2.2 Integrated Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2 Implementation Services
6.3.3 Support Services
7 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distance Learning
7.3 Instructor-Led Training
7.4 Blended Learning
8 Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Market By Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Software and Technology
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Retail
10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Government and Defense
10.8 Telecom
10.9 Others
11 Corporate Learning Management System Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Players Operating in the Corporate Learning Management System Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.3.2 New Product Launches and Upgradations
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
- Adobe Systems
- Blackboard
- Crossknowledge
- Oracle
- SAP
- Cornerstone Ondemand
- D2L
- Docebo
- Saba Software
- Schoology
- Sumtotal Systems
- Tata Interactive Systems
- Absorb Software
- Cypher Learning
- Epignosis
- Expertus
- IBM (Kenexa)
- Instructure (Bridge)
- Ispring
- G-Cube
- Geenio
- Growth Engineering
- Latitude CG
- Learnupon
- Mindflash
- Upside Learning
