Global Corporate Wellness Market Report 2021: Wellness Programs, Health Risk Assessment, Smoking Cessation, Stress Management - Forecast to 2026

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market and analyses of global market trends, using 2020 as the base year and forecasting 2021 through 2026 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

Regional analysis includes North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the rest of the world (South America and MEA).

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for corporate wellness

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of people and discussion on how to overcome from this situation

Discussion on how work from home transition and feeling of isolation resulted in stress among the employees and highlights of the benefit one gets from virtual meetings with psychologists and health coaches

Details of policies, programs, and benefits addressing multiple risk factors and conditions and information on guidelines of various countries for the corporate wellness programs

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and forecast

Company profiles of key players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimate

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background

Introduction

Importance of Corporate Wellness

Wellness Programs

Health Risk Assessment

Smoking Cessation

Stress Management

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 on Corporate Wellness Industry

COVID-19 Accelerates Workplace Wellness Trends, Drawing Focus to Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Corporate Wellness

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness and Weight Management

Smoking Cessation Programs

Health Screening Programs

Stress Management Programs

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Aduro Inc.

Compsych Corp.

Truworth Wellness

Virginpulse Inc.

Vitality Group Inc.

