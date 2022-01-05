Global Corporate Wellness Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 by Service, Category, Delivery, & Organisation Size

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Wellness Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate wellness market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Corporate wellness refers to the implementation of various program by organizations to promote the health and wellbeing of their employees. It involves health promotion strategies, policies and other benefits to improve health and maximize productive output.

They are offered with weight management, fitness services, nutrition and dietary facilities, stress management activities, health screening and smoking cessation sessions. Large and medium-scale organizations are also allocating nap rooms, offering wearable health trackers, gym services yoga sessions and mindfulness workshops. These programs aid in improving employee retention, acquisition, organizational culture and worksite environment.



The global corporate wellness market is primarily being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases caused by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, high stress levels and overexposure to digital screens. Moreover, rising organizational awareness regarding employee health and wellbeing across the globe is providing a thrust to the market growth.

The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to wellness service providers. They are adopting virtual methods to connect employees with psychologists and health coaches for the treatment of mental and stress-related problems triggered in professionals by isolation.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies and the launch of comprehensive insurance plans promoting the adoption of telemedicine to promote public health are contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among the masses, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Breakup by Category:

Fitness and Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

Breakup by Delivery:

Onsite

Offsite

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Corporate Wellness Market



6 Market Breakup by Service



7 Market Breakup by Category



8 Market Breakup by Delivery



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

