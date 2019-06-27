Global Cosmeceutical Markets 2019-2024: Active Companies Include Key Players, Such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L'Oreal, Shiseido, and Estee Lauder

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmeceutical Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmeceuticals market is forecasted to reach USD 85 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Countries, such as the United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , and other European countries held a prominent share in the global cosmeceuticals market. China , India , and Vietnam present considerable growth opportunities for the market players, primarily due to the growing millennial population.

Scope of the Report



The global cosmeceuticals market offers a wide range of products broadly categorised under skin care, hair care, lip care, and oral care. Also, the market covers the products available across distribution channels Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, online stores, speciality stores, others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the cosmeceuticals market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends



Growing Ageing Population



Consumers, especially the ageing population, are increasingly looking for methods and products to maintain and improve their appearance to look youthful and beautiful, more so with the rising awareness about anti-ageing products. The middle-aged people are increasingly witnessing ageing anxiety, due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of ageing. Anti-ageing skin products are known as cosmeceuticals, as they overlap the distinction between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rate has resulted in a sustained rise in ageing population across the region, especially in China and Japan. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry across the region.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Cosmeceuticals Market -



Though the term cosmeceuticals' started gaining momentum in China recently, it has now become one of the most preferred product categories in the country. Busier and stressful lifestyles of consumers in the country, as well as worsening environmental conditions, created more concern around skin conditions amid consumers who seek products for skin rejuvenation. This has led to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. Moreover, the population of Japan is among the most prolific consumers of cosmetics, placing it among the top five national markets for personal care products. From the viewpoint of not only size but also the trends and market demand, Japan can be regarded as a gateway to other Asian markets. Success in the Japanese market can raise product/brand profile and visibility, particularly in other Asian markets.



Competitive Landscape



The most active companies in the market include key players, such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L'Oreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. L'Oreal SA is one of the most active companies, with numerous brands offering a broad range of cosmeceuticals, across the world. The company has spent considerably on improving quality, product innovation in terms of ingredients, functionality, and packaging. Moreover, these active companies have adopted strategic acquisition as their key strategy, to increase their geographical presence and customer base.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Skin Care

5.1.1.1 Anti-ageing

5.1.1.2 Anti-acne

5.1.1.3 Sun Protection

5.1.1.4 Moisturizers

5.1.1.5 Other Skin Care Product Types

5.1.2 Hair Care

5.1.2.1 Shampoos and Conditioners

5.1.2.2 Hair Colorants and Dyes

5.1.2.3 Other Hair Care Product Types

5.1.3 Lip Care

5.1.4 Oral Care

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Specialist Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L'Oreal SA

6.4.2 Procter & Gamble

6.4.3 Unilever PLC

6.4.4 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Revlon Inc.

6.4.6 Groupe Clarins SA

6.4.7 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.8 Johnson & Johnson Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

