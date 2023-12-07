Global Cosmeceuticals Market Outlook Report 2023-2028: APAC Dominates the Market with Beauty Trends and Innovation

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmeceuticals Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmeceuticals market is expected reach a value of $120.31 billion by 2028 from $72.81 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.73%

The cosmeceuticals market is experiencing growth driven by several key factors. Natural ingredients are being increasingly incorporated into cosmeceutical products to meet the rising demand for organic and clean beauty solutions.

The digitalization of marketing and distribution channels, thanks to the widespread use of the internet, smartphones, and social media, has expanded the consumer reach for cosmeceutical companies. Changing consumer behavior and preferences continue to influence product development and marketing strategies within the industry.

The global cosmeceuticals market is highly competitive due to the presence of domestic, national, regional, and international industry players. The cosmeceuticals industry is part of the cosmetic industry. Several cosmetic, personal care, and beauty product manufacturing companies are in the global market, challenging the growth of cosmeceuticals.

Cosmetic and beauty products give instant results; conversely, cosmeceutical products take time to heal and result in delivery. L'Oreal Group is one of the leading players in the global cosmeceuticals market. The company increasing competitiveness across the industry by offering higher-quality products. Also, with the increasing competition across the industry, the company shifted towards using natural ingredients that reduced the side effects and delivered higher results.

Specialty active ingredients are gaining prominence, enhancing the efficacy of cosmeceutical formulations. Premium cosmeceutical products are becoming more popular, particularly in the skincare segment, offering advanced anti-aging solutions. The industry is also shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options to address environmental concerns. Anti-aging products, particularly in skincare, are expected to be significant profit drivers as the demand for age-defying solutions grows.

APAC is one of the leading geographies for the cosmeceuticals market, with beauty influencers, rising expenditure on personal care, social media, and fashion trends. In 2022, APAC accounted for over 41% market share in the global cosmeceuticals market and dominated the other regions during the forecast period.

APAC is the most rapidly growing and opportunity-delivering market landscape for cosmeceuticals. The constantly evolving cosmetic and beauty trends and constant innovation and products launched by minor and major industry players propel the high industry growth in the region. Skincare is the most demanding factor across the region. In addition, haircare is set to be a new trend in the regional industry. Furthermore, online haircare searches witness an increment in 2022.

Overall, the cosmeceuticals sector is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a focus on sustainability and natural ingredients.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global cosmeceuticals market by application is segmented into skin care, hair care, injectables, and others. The skin care segment accounted for the highest demand in 2022.

The haircare segment is a rapidly growing application segment across all regions and is expected to achieve colossal market growth. The skin care segment growth is highly driven by the women population, which spends highly on skincare solutions. Compared to men, the women population followed a daily skin routine. In developed markets, women use more than five cosmetic and personal care solutions.

In addition, women are spending on skincare cosmeceuticals. Sunscreen is one of the cosmeceutical products used by almost 50% of women worldwide. Currently, the majority of potential consumers are shifting towards natural ingredient-based products; vendors have the opportunity to offer natural cosmeceutical products.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

The drug store/ pharmacies distribution channel segment is the leading segment in the global cosmeceuticals market, accounting for over 40% in 2022. Cosmeutical products are developed with biologically active ingredients that deliver medicinal effects for hair, skin, and other cosmetic issues. Cosmeceuticals contain the same ingredients as drugstores.

This major factor accelerates the demand for cosmeceuticals from pharmacies and other drug stores. The increasing aging population and a significant patient population visit dermatologists where the prescriptions generated for cosmeceuticals accelerate the segmental growth. Conversely, the e-commerce distribution channel is a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP

The global cosmeceuticals market by age group is segmented into middle-aged, pediatric & young adults, and older adults. The middle-aged adults segment accounted for the highest share in the global industry. The middle-aged population worldwide suffers from skin and hair issues due to the higher burden of work, physical activities, higher time spent on digital screens, and reduced collagen production.

These factors negatively impact skin and hair health, personal life, and confidence. This is one of the major concerns among people, resulting in increasing demand for cosmeceutical solutions. Moreover, the middle-aged population is highly conscious about skin and hair appearance and spends more on personal care solutions. It is one of the leading factors that accelerates the segmental growth.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Nano-Cosmeceuticals an Emerging Trend in Market

Industry Shifting Toward Natural Cosmeceuticals

AI & Ar Deliver Personalized Beauty Experiences

Market Growth Enablers

Brand & Consumer Engagement Through Social Media Applications

Growth in Concerns for Skin & Hair Issues

Increase in Awareness & Expenditure for Personal Care

Market Restraints

Available Alternative Solutions to Cosmeceuticals Restrain Market Growth

E-Commerce Channels Create Price Dropping & Other Challenges

Side Effects & Severe Complications of Cosmeceuticals

Key Company Profiles

Estee Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

L'oreal Group

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors

Amka Products

Avon

Anveya

Amorepacific Corporation

AWAKE ORGANICS

Beiersdorf AG

Bajaj Consumer Care

CREYAN SKIN SYSTEM

Coty

Clinically

Croda International

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Formel Skin

GIOVANNI COSMETICS

Galderma

Glossier

Guerlain

GROUP MARCELLE COSMETICS

Group Clarins

GRUPO BOTICARIO

Kaya

Johnson & Johnson

Jstor House of Cosmetics

LVMH

Lass Naturals

LG H&H

LOTUS HERBALS

Miracle 10 Cosmetics

Merz Pharma

Medytox

Make-up Art Cosmetics

Marico Limited

Mamaearth

Membox

Natura & Co

Olaplex

PURA D'OR

Pink Root

Redken

Revlon

Sinclair

Suneva Medical

Salvia Cosmeceuticals

Shiseido Company

SkinCeuticals

RAMICOS COSMETICS

TONYMOLY

Wella Operations US LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e467k3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets