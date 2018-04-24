Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores 2016-2017 & 2018-2022 Featuring Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings & Estee Lauder

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global cosmetic and personal care stores market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for skin care and cosmetic stores. Companies are investing in designs and digital technologies to improve sales and in-store experiences for its customers. At the same time, emerging markets growth, aspirational lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, and technological advances is driving the demand of cosmetic and personal care stores market.
The cosmetic and personal care stores market reached a value in 2017. The cosmetic and personal care stores market is concentrated with large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.
Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic and personal care stores market in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from Skin care. Major factors included economic growth, rising income levels and rapid growth in millennial population globally.
Asia-Pacific is the largest cosmetic and personal care stores market. It was followed by Western Europe and South America region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cosmetic and personal care stores market, followed by South America.
The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the cosmetic and personal care stores market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth.
The market is challenged by restraints such as growing popularity of e commerce platforms, counterfeit products and increased trade protectionism.
Report Includes:
- 92 data tables
- An overview of the global cosmetic and personal care stores market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market
- CVC Acquired Douglas
- Frutarom Acquired Turpaz
- L'Oreal Acquired Atelier Cologne
- Estee Lauder Acquired Le Labo
- Estee Lauder Acquired by Kilian
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Characteristics
4 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Forecast Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
5 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Trends and Strategies
- Augmented Reality for Personal Care Stores
- Catering to Growing Demand for Organic Products in Stores
- Digital Engagement in Stores
- Premiumization
- Rise in Influencer Marketing
- Adapting to Consumer Preferences and Tastes
- Increasing Use of Data Analytics
6 PESTLE Analysis
7 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Segment
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022
8 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Region
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Country
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
- Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
9 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Customer Information
- Changing Beauty Standards Among Aged Women
- Sustainability Among Cosmetic Brands
- Increased Demand for The Green Beauty Products Among Millennial Women
- Preferred Makeup Buying Points for Women
- Importance of Beauty and Healthcare Products in The Lives of Individuals
10 Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
