Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores 2016-2017 & 2018-2022 Featuring Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings & Estee Lauder

Global cosmetic and personal care stores market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for skin care and cosmetic stores. Companies are investing in designs and digital technologies to improve sales and in-store experiences for its customers. At the same time, emerging markets growth, aspirational lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, and technological advances is driving the demand of cosmetic and personal care stores market.

The cosmetic and personal care stores market reached a value in 2017. The cosmetic and personal care stores market is concentrated with large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.

Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic and personal care stores market in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from Skin care. Major factors included economic growth, rising income levels and rapid growth in millennial population globally.



Asia-Pacific is the largest cosmetic and personal care stores market. It was followed by Western Europe and South America region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cosmetic and personal care stores market, followed by South America.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the cosmetic and personal care stores market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth.



The market is challenged by restraints such as growing popularity of e commerce platforms, counterfeit products and increased trade protectionism.



Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.



Report Includes:

92 data tables

An overview of the global cosmetic and personal care stores market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market

CVC Acquired Douglas

Frutarom Acquired Turpaz

L'Oreal Acquired Atelier Cologne

Estee Lauder Acquired Le Labo

Estee Lauder Acquired by Kilian

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Characteristics



4 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

5 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Trends and Strategies

Augmented Reality for Personal Care Stores

Catering to Growing Demand for Organic Products in Stores

Digital Engagement in Stores

Premiumization

Rise in Influencer Marketing

Adapting to Consumer Preferences and Tastes

Increasing Use of Data Analytics

6 PESTLE Analysis



7 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Segment

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022

8 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Region

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, By Country

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country

9 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Customer Information

Changing Beauty Standards Among Aged Women

Sustainability Among Cosmetic Brands

Increased Demand for The Green Beauty Products Among Millennial Women

Preferred Makeup Buying Points for Women

Importance of Beauty and Healthcare Products in The Lives of Individuals

10 Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



Companies Mentioned



Walgreens Boots Alliance

Lvmh Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se

Ck Hutchison Holdings Limited

Estee Lauder

Dm-Drogerie Markt

Mller

Sally Beauty Holdings

L Brands (Bath And Body Works)

Douglas Holding

Kiko Milano

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7b2jr/global_cosmetic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cosmetic-and-personal-care-stores-2016-2017--2018-2022-featuring-walgreens-boots-alliance-lvmh-ck-hutchison-holdings--estee-lauder-300635411.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

