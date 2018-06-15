Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Forecast to 2023: Market is Driven by a Rise in Aging Population, Increasing Disposable Income, and Changing Lifestyle

The cosmetic antioxidants market is projected to grow from USD 115.1 Million in 2018 to USD 150.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2018 and 2023.



The cosmetic antioxidants market is driven by a rise in aging population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyle of consumers.



By source, the natural segment of the cosmetic antioxidants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing preference of masses towards natural and herbal cosmetic products has increased the adoption of natural antioxidants in cosmetics. Countries of the European and North American regions have stringent regulations that restrict the use of chemically derived antioxidants in cosmetics. Moreover, the rising demand for high-quality natural ingredients in cosmetics with least side effects is also leading to the increased demand for natural antioxidants in cosmetics.



By type, the vitamins segment is expected to lead the cosmetic antioxidants market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of vitamin-based antioxidants in cosmetic formulations as these micronutrients rejuvenate skin cells, improve skin radiance, and slow down the aging process.



Based on function, the hair conditioning segment is expected to lead the market of cosmetic antioxidants during the forecast period. The growing demand for hair conditioning products to overcome the impact of environmental pollution and external aggregators to maintain hair quality and growth from countries such as China, India, and Japan, has fueled the demand for cosmetic antioxidants in the hair conditioning segment.



By application, the skin care segment is expected to lead the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period. The demand for cosmetic skin care products is increasing across the globe. The increased adoption of personal care & beauty care products in the Asia Pacific region is expected to fuel the demand for skin care cosmetics.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of cosmetic antioxidants across the globe. The cosmetic antioxidants market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China and India are highly populated economies with rising preference to cosmetic products for personal care and beauty enhancement.

However, factors such as penetration of advanced medical technology in developed countries, high cost of natural antioxidants, and growing concerns of synthetic antioxidants are expected to hinder the growth of the cosmetic antioxidants market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

4.2 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Region

4.3 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Type and Function

4.4 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Country

4.5 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Application and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Source

5.2.2 Type

5.2.3 Function

5.2.4 Application

5.2.5 Region

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Aging Population

5.3.1.2 Rising Demand From Asia Pacific

5.3.1.3 Emergence of the Lifestyle Segment

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Availability of Advanced Medical Treatments in Developed Countries

5.3.2.2 High Cost of Natural Antioxidants and Growing Concerns Over Use of Synthetic Antioxidants

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Male Cosmetics

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Stringent Regulations Reshaping the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.5.1 Population Statistics

5.5.2 Asia Pacific Countries Had the Highest Population Density in 2015

5.6 Regulatory Overview: Regulations Set By Different Countries



6 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Antioxidants

6.3 Chemically Derived Antioxidants



7 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Key Types of Natural Cosmetic Antioxidants

7.2.1 Vitamin E

7.2.2 Vitamin C

7.2.3 Vitamin A

7.2.4 Carotenoids

7.2.5 Polyphenols

7.2.6 Enzymes

7.3 Key Types of Synthetic Cosmetic Antioxidants



8 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hair Conditioning

8.3 Anti-Aging

8.4 Hair Cleansing

8.5 Moisturizing

8.6 UV Protection

8.7 Anti-Inflammatory

8.8 Others



9 Cosmetic Antioxidants Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Skin Care

9.3 Hair Care

9.4 Makeup



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Key Market Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Expansions



12 Company Profiles



