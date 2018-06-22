Global Cosmetic Chemicals Markets Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cosmetic Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Cleansing Agents & Foamers

Emollients & Moisturizers

Fragrances & Flavors

Processing Aids

Specialty Additives (Active Ingredients, Colorants, Conditioning Agents, Preservatives, & Other Specialty Additives).

The report profiles 239 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akzo Nobel N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Clariant International Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Croda International Plc (UK)

Sederma S.A.S ( France )

) DowDuPont ( USA )

) Dow Corning Corporation ( USA )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Firmenich SA ( Switzerland )

) Givaudan S.A. ( Switzerland )

) International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. ( USA )

) Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands )

) LANXESS AG ( Germany )

( ) Lonza Group Limited ( Switzerland )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( USA )

) P&G Chemicals ( USA )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Symrise AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality, Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products

Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth

Emollients & Moisturizers

The Fastest Growing Segment

Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and Makeup Products

Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-Friendly Ingredients

Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal Care Ingredients

Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer's Attention

Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals

An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic Chemicals

Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations

Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major Growth Influencer

Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World

A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients

Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food-Based Cosmetics

Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients

Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits

Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care Products

Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics

Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti-Aging Creams

Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success

Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients

Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product's Targeted Age Group

Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals

Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions

Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market

Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector

Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics

Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins

Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim Countries

Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients

The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients

Major Areas of Concern

Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients

Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results

Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems in Formulations

Shift from Indulgence' to Homedulgence' to Improve Market Opportunities

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic Chemicals

Market Challenges

Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics

Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper Certification Solutions



3. COSMETICS AND PERSONAL CARE INDUSTRY

AN OVERVIEW

Global Cosmetics & Toiletries Market: An Overview

Skin Care Products

The Largest Segment

Developing Economies

High Growth Markets

Long-Lasting & Time Saving Products

Latest Offerings from Manufacturers

Organic Cosmetic Products: The In-thing

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cosmetics Industry

Cosmetic Products Face Competition from Medical Products & Procedures

Bright Prospects for Skin Lightening Products

Technology Promotes Product Innovation

Travel Retail Offers Significant Growth Potential for Cosmetics

Direct Sales Find Favor in Emerging Markets

Online Sales of Cosmetics: On the Rise



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. COSMETIC CHEMICALS AND HEALTH ISSUES

The Price Paid for Beauty

Fragrance and Health Do Not Go Hand in Hand

Inadequate Consumer Protection

Parabens: Devil in Disguise

Pthalates and Formaldehyde Spell Trouble

Preservatives

List of Select Cosmetic Chemicals and their Harmful Properties



6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

The United States

Labeling Requirements

Safe Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Act of 2013

Canada

Japan

The European Union

EU Enacts New Law on Cosmetics in 2013: Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009

Regulation EC 76/768/EEC

REACH Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006 and Cosmetics

CLP Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 and Cosmetics



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

INOLEX Launches-LO Preservation Ingredient

Lubrizol Introduces Pemulen EZ-4U Polymeric Emulsifier and Avalure Flex-6 Polymer

Huntsman Introduces HOMBITAN TiO2 Pigment

Ashland Unveils Personal Care Ingredients

Symrise Introduces Ingredients for Skin Brightening and Warming

LipoTrue Introduces Three Marine Active Ingredients

Lipoid Kosmetik Launches HerbaShield URB Botanical Active

Sederma Introduces Renovage Anti-Aging Ingredient

BASF Unveils Dermagenist and Relipidium Ingredients

Mibelle Biochemistry Introduces SensAmone P5 and InfraGuard Active Ingredients

Symrise Introduces SymOcide C Cosmetic Preservative

SEPPIC Introduces CONTACTICEL Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Solvay Launches Fomblin HC Transformative Specialty Ingredients

SEPPIC Launches EMOSMART and EMOGREEN Emollients for Cosmetic Applications

Stephenson Unveils RSPO range of DUROSOFT Emulsifiers

BRB Unveils New Silicone Emulsifiers based Cosmetic Formulations

Sederma Launches Mediatone Active Ingredient

Lubrizol Unveils Avalure Flex-6 Polymer for Skin Care Market

Sederma Introduces Optim Hyal

Sederma Introduces Majestem Ingredient

Evonik Introduces VarisoftEQ 100 Conditioning Agent for Cosmetic Industry



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Dow Chemical and DuPont Merge to Form DowDupont

BASF Establishes New Facility for Emollients and Waxes in Shanghai

Clariant and Huntsman to Merge Operations

AkzoNobel and Atul to Commence Production of MCA in India

Safic-Alcan Acquires Cosmetics Partner

Naturex Expands Cosmetic Active Ingredients Portfolio

Lubrizol Merges Skin Care and Dermal Care Businesses to Form Lubrizol Skin

DEINOVE and GREENTECH Collaborate for Cosmetic Ingredients

Clariant Establishes New Active Ingredients Unit

Givaudan and Amyris Enter into Collaboration for Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Clariant Acquires Stake in BioSpectrum

Ashland Gains EFfCI GMP Certification for Seven Manufacturing Facilities

Givaudan Announces Rebranding of Cosmetic Business to Active Beauty

Seppic and Total Fluides Partner for Cosmetic Ingredients

Clariant Extends Cosmetic Ingredients Range with Beraca Natural Ingredients

IFF Acquires Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Sumitomo Acquires Kyowa Hakko Europe

Givaudan Invests in Expansion of Active Cosmetic Ingredients Production Line



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 239 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 271)

The United States (58)

(58) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (18)

(18) Europe (125)

(125) France (35)

(35)

Germany (27)

(27)

The United Kingdom (14)

(14)

Italy (7)

(7)

Spain (8)

(8)

Rest of Europe (34)

(34) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)

(Excluding Japan) (60) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4l22f/global_cosmetic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cosmetic-chemicals-markets-report-2018-300670690.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

