Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report 2022: Use of Novel Materials for Dental Restorations Presents Opportunities

Global Cosmetic Dentistry market stood at USD 13118.43 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period. According to a study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, most people overlook their imminent dental problems.

These tooth issues grow worse over time, affecting their general health. Millions of people have suffered from persistent toothache because of their failure to recognize it. One of the important trends driving global market size through 2027 is the rising prevalence of oral disorders such as dental caries, lip and oral cavity cancer, and periodontal disease.

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries and Dental Tourism



Growing disposable income in emerging nations as well as the expansion of dental tourism, is positively influencing the growth of the market. Affordability of high-end products has increased the demand for aesthetic implants among the population. Moreover, high disposable income of various consumers belonging to countries such as China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia is likely to augment the aesthetic implant market.

The rise in wages and hence disposable income in developing countries has aided in driving the global demand for aesthetic dentistry. In fact, dental tourism is becoming a popular choice for individuals who don't mind travelling to save money on aesthetic dental procedures or who don't have access to these services at home .

The ease and affordability for international travel, to avoid long wait times for certain procedures and improvements in both technology and standards of care in many countries are diverting the interest of the people to adopt dental tourism for high quality of service which are easily available in cheaper rate in many countries than those that are available in their native country.



Technologically Advanced Solutions Will Support the Market Growth

The use of novel materials for dental restorations, the production of more natural-looking teeth is on the rise these days. To modify old processes, many companies are employing technologically advanced materials like bonding agents and dental cements. To attract more customers, several corporations are investing significant sums of money in the development of minimally invasive tools and treatments, such as dental lasers. Dental lasers can be used to prevent or reduce blood loss and patient discomfort during surgical operations such as gum elevation and teeth whitening. Another developing field of research is adhesive dentistry, which uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and fortify teeth while causing minimal damage to tooth structures. As a result, the number of persons opting for these operations is on the rise.



Increasing consumer awareness to Support Market Growth

The cosmetic dentistry is now an area of practice which is quickly expanding, the increased consumer knowledge of the novel techniques available in cosmetic dentistry is making people aware of the tools and techniques which are being implemented during the dentistry. It has also become a great source of patient referrals. Patients' demands have developed beyond simple hygiene to definite beauty enhancement, which has contributed to the shifting dynamics of the business.

People are more willing than ever to put money into their own dental health. Cosmetic dentistry has also gained in popularity because of the younger generation's desire to look their best to pursue incredible opportunities and personal growth. Dental products and systems accounted for the greatest market share in 2020, owing to the wide range of items used in most aesthetic dentistry procedures. Orthodontic braces are being designed increasingly regularly to treat dental disfigurements as the number of people opting for aesthetic dentistry grows. Because of CAD and CAM, developing dental prosthesis has become quite simple.



