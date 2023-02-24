Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 - The Industry is Focused on the Next-generation Demographic when Targeting Cosmetic Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market - Analysis by Machine Type, Filler Type, By Cosmetic Container, By Cosmetic Form, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market was valued at USD 315.31 Million in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of $610 Million by 2028

The report presents the analysis of Cosmetic Filling Machine market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028

The industry is focused on the next-generation demographic when targeting consumers (Cosmetic Manufacturers). The top 10 largest cosmetic manufacturers in the world have shifted their strategies to meet the trends driven by the millennial market, such as creating the most sustainable products.

Today, Asia Pacific's global cosmetics filling machine market share is around 38%, with an increasing number of machines being manufactured in China. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the cosmetics industry, and safety concerns relating to Chinese-manufactured products have resulted in more skincare and makeup being made in other regions around the world.

The key players are following the inorganic growth strategy to expand their resources and are developing new products to meet customer needs. Also, the players are focusing on upgrading their facilities to cater to the demand.



The automatic cosmetic filling machine segment is forecasted to remain the leading segment as per growth among the other machine types due to the high adoption of the latest technology and automation by the cosmetic industry. Gravity and Overflow fillers are the most popular type of filling machines.

It is anticipated that the growing consumption of rigid containers across a range of end use industries will boost the sales of filling machines, particularly cosmetic filling machines.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Groninger & Co. GmbH

Shemesh Automation

HongKong SINBON Industrial Limited

N Pack fillers

PKB Inc

E-PAK Machinery, Inc

All-Fill Inc

Filamatic

Accutek Packaging Equipment Company Inc

Universal Filling Machine Co.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Cosmetic Filling Machine Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industries



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Filling Machine Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter Five Force Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Cosmetic Industry Regional Growth

8.2 GDP Growth

8.3 Industrial Digitalization

8.4 Urbanization

8.5 Industrial Robots Growth



9. Average Price Analysis



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Machine Type Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



11. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, USD Million & CAGR

11.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index

11.2 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market: Dashboard

11.3 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021 (USD Million)

11.4 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (USD Million)

11.5 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market: Summary



12. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Machine Type

12.1 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Machine Type: Snapshot

12.2 Manual

12.3 Semi Automatic

12.4 Fully Automatic



13. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Filler Type

13.1 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Filler Type: Snapshot

13.2 Gravity Filler

13.3 Overflow Filler

13.4 Pump Filler

13.5 Piston Filler



14. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Cosmetic Container

14.1 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Cosmetic Container: Snapshot

14.2 Tubes

14.3 Bottles & Boxes

14.4 Pouches & Bags



15. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Cosmetic Form

15.1 Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Cosmetic Form: Snapshot

15.2 Water Based

15.3 Oil Based

15.4 Powder Based

15.5 Emulsion Based



16. Global Cosmetic Filling Machine Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

16.1 Regional Coverage of the Study



