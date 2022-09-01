Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Report to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Clariant, Ferro and Kobo Products Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pigments Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspects that drive the growth of the global market include higher adoption of cosmetic and personal care products among the population across the globe.

Increased consumer awareness in order to enhance their appearance and the need to look more presentable is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cosmetic pigments transform an individual's appearance and offer a more presentable look to consumers which is likely to enhance its adoption, and contribute to market growth.

The global cosmetic pigments market is segmented on the basis of composition, product type, and application. Based on the composition, the market is segmented as organic and inorganic. The inorganic segment of the market is projected to hold a substantial share in the market. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as surface treated pigments, nano pigments, special effect pigments, and natural colorants. The surface treated pigments segment of the market is projected to hold the substantial share in the market.

Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented as facial makeup, eye makeup, lip care products, hair care products, nail care products, and others. The facial makeup segment of the market is projected to hold the substantial share in the market. Geographically, the global cosmetic pigments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to hold a significant market share.

Further, BASF SE, Clariant AG, ECKART GmbH, Ferro Corp., Kobo Products Inc., LANXESS AG, Merck & Co., Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sun Chemical, and Venator Materials PLC among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global cosmetic pigments market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global cosmetic pigments market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cosmetic pigments market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global cosmetic pigments market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid on Key Players

3.4. Key Company Analysis

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.4.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market by Composition

5.1.1. Organic

5.1.2. Inorganic

5.2. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market by Product Type

5.2.1. Surface Treated Pigments

5.2.2. Nano Pigments

5.2.3. Special Effect Pigments

5.2.4. Natural Colorants

5.3. Global Cosmetic Pigments Market by Application

5.3.1. Facial Makeup

5.3.2. Eye Makeup

5.3.3. Lip CareProducts

5.3.4. Hair Care Products

5.3.5. Nail CareProducts

5.3.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. BASF SE

7.2. Clariant AG

7.3. ECKART GmbH

7.4. EMD Performance Materials

7.5. Ferro Corp.

7.6. Geotech International B.V

7.7. Kobo Products Inc.

7.8. KoelColours Private Ltd.

7.9. LANXESS AG

7.10. Li Pigments

7.11. Merck& Co.

7.12. Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

7.13. Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

7.14. Sun Chemical

7.15. The Day-Glo Color Corp.

7.16. Venator Materials PLC

