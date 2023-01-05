Global Cough Syrup Market Report to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough Syrup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cough syrup is a combination drug that is used to provide temporary relief from cough, common cold, hay fever and other respiratory allergies. It is manufactured using non-opioid cough suppressants, expectorants and antihistamine compounds to block the symptoms.

The suppressants aid in alleviating the symptoms of dry cough by minimizing the activity of the cough reflex and reducing the urge to cough. The expectorants aid in treating cough with mucus by loosening the mucus, thereby making it easier to expel from the body.

The antihistamines are used to relieve cough caused by minor throat or airway irritation. Cough syrups are usually prescribed by doctors or are available over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacy stores in a wide variety of flavors, such as cherry, orange, honey and bubblegum.



Cough Syrup Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) and other respiratory disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Cough syrup is primarily used for the treatment of dry cough developed due to the prolonged exposure to poor air quality, tobacco and indoor smoke and air pollution.

In line with this, the rising health consciousness among the masses and convenient product availability in pharmacies and general stores are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of cough syrups with minimal side effects, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are developing variants fortified with natural herbs and ingredients with immunity-boosting effects.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Acella Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and The Procter & Gamble Company.



