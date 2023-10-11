Global Coupling Agents Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $687 Million by 2030 - Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals Synthesis Applications and Automotives

11 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coupling Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coupling Agents Market to Reach $687 Million by 2030
The global market for Coupling Agents estimated at US$492.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$687 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This analysis presents a comprehensive overview of the global market for various silane products, encompassing Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane, and Other Types. The data includes annual sales figures in US$ Thousand, encompassing recent, current, and future sales projections from 2022 through 2030, as well as historical sales data from 2014 through 2021.
Furthermore, it offers a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, providing a more extensive view of market trends. These silane products find applications across various industries, including Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, and Other Applications.
In particular, the Sulfur Silane segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a 4.9% CAGR and reach a market value of US$196.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Vinyl Silane segment is estimated to experience growth at a 4.4% CAGR over the next eight years.
The U.S. market is estimated to be valued at $115.5 Million in 2022, while China is forecasted to grow with a projected market size of US$126.7 Million by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Geographically, the analysis covers regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a percentage breakdown of value sales for each region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This information is invaluable for industry professionals and decision-makers seeking insights into the performance, trends, and opportunities within the Coupling Agents market.
Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 3.1% and 3.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Additionally, within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 3.6%.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Coupling Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Slowdown in Major End-use Sectors and Impact on Silane Coupling Agents
- Automotive Industry
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry
- Global Paints and Coatings Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Coupling Agents: An Introduction
- Select Applications of Coupling Agents by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
- Types of Silane Coupling Agents
- Market Outlook
- Silane Coupling Agents Market on Upswing following COVID-19 Setback
- Asia-Pacific Remains An Important Regional Market
- High Production Costs: A Major Challenge
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ever-increasing Demand placed on Tires by Modern Vehicles to Drive Growth
- Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires
- Growing Usage of Green Tires to Steer Demand
- Silane Coupling Agents Feel the Heat as Tire Industry Grapples with COVID-19 Impact
- Regulatory Emphasis on Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to Set Perfect Stage for Growth
- Strong Contribution from Rebound in Asia
- Strong Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry to Drive Growth
- Recovery in Construction Activity Fuels Paints & Coatings Demand
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Rise in Consumption of Adhesives and Sealants to Drive Demand for Coupling agents
- Global Market for Adhesives in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Silane Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Electronic Applications
- Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Silicone
- US Consumer Electronics Market in US$ Billions for 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Plastic Packaging: A Growing End-Use Vertical
- Focus on Eco-Friendly Packaging Materials to Restrain Growth
- Efforts to Spearhead Sustainability to Impact Applications of Coupling Agents in Plastic Industry over Long-Term
- Growing Demand for Fiberglass Composites to Lend Opportunities
- Global Automotive Materials Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Composite Material
- Coupling Agents Enhance Surface Conditioning in Dentistry
- A Review of COIVD-19 Impact on Dental Care Industry
- % Patient Volume Growth in the US Private and Public Dental Offices: April 2020 - Jan 2021
- Growth in Wind Energy Market Spur Demand for Silane Coupling Agents
- Annual Wind Capacity Additions (in GW): 2014-2022
- Growing Investments in Solar Energy as a Reliable Source of Clean Energy to Drive Growth
- Annual Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW): 2015-2022
- Silane Coupling Agents for NFPCs: A Review
- Silane Coupling Agents Finds Use in Optical Materials and Nano Composites
- Coupling Agents Find Increasing Use in Pharmaceuticals Synthesis Applications
- Relevance of Coupling Agents in Cosmetics Industry Bodes Well
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Anhui Elite Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Hexpol AB
- Struktol Company of America, LLC.
- Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
- Normet Oy
- Power Chemical Corporation Ltd. (Pcc)
- Silibase Silicone
- Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.
- KPL International Limited
- Sanam Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbjm97
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article