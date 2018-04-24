Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A-1 Express, Allied Express, Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & UPS

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Courier, Express, and Parcel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2018-2022.
Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing international trade spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements. One trend in the market is the integration of LMD models with CEP companies. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the lack of supply chain visibility.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- A-1 Express
- Allied Express
- Aramex
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx
- UPS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CUSTOMER TYPE
- Segmentation by customer type
- Comparison by customer type
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by customer type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of LMD models with CEP companies
- Integration of freight service by CEP service providers
- Growing cross-border trade among emerging economies
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
