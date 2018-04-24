Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A-1 Express, Allied Express, Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & UPS

The Global Courier, Express, and Parcel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% from 2018-2022.

Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growing international trade spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements. One trend in the market is the integration of LMD models with CEP companies. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the lack of supply chain visibility.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key vendors

A-1 Express

Allied Express

Aramex

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CUSTOMER TYPE

Segmentation by customer type

Comparison by customer type

B2B - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

B2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

C2C - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by customer type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of LMD models with CEP companies

Integration of freight service by CEP service providers

Growing cross-border trade among emerging economies

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



