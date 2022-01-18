Global COVID-19 EIA/ELISA Medical Devices Market Landscape Report 2021: Comparative Analysis of the Products at Various Stages of Development

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

COVID 19 EIA/ELISA are the most widely used assays having high sensitivity and specificity. They are used to detect the recombinant protein and peptide antigens in the samples.

Scope

Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Companies and Product Overview



6 Appendix

