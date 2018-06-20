Global Craft Soda Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018

The Global Craft Soda Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include shifting alignment from carbonated soft drinks containing artificial sweeteners to natural, sweet-laden and low-calorie beverages, introduction of new product lines and flavours, increase in adoption of gourmet food as well as wellness food and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Scope of the Report



By product, the market is divided into Conventional and Organic.

Based on flavor, the market is segmented into Passion Fruit, Root Beer, Orange, Tropical Fruits, Berries and other flavors.

On the basis of packaging, the market is classified into cans, polyethylene terephthalate (P.E.T), pouches and glass.

By target consumer, the market is fragmented into young adults, middle-aged adults and teenagers.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into indirect and direct.

The indirect segment is further classified into Convenience & specialty stores, Online Stores, Modern Trades, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service & Drinking Places and Other Indirect Distribution Channels.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Craft Soda Market, By Product



5 Craft Soda Market, By Flavor



6 Craft Soda Market, By Packaging



7 Craft Soda Market, By Target Consumer



8 Craft Soda Market, By Distribution Channel



9 Craft Soda Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Reed's

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co.

The Original Craft Soda Company

Appalachian Brewing Co

SIPP eco beverage co., Inc.

Wild Poppy Company

Boylan Bottling Co.

Crooked Beverage Co

The Coca-Cola Company

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

