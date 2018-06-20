Global Craft Soda Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Craft Soda Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Craft Soda Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include shifting alignment from carbonated soft drinks containing artificial sweeteners to natural, sweet-laden and low-calorie beverages, introduction of new product lines and flavours, increase in adoption of gourmet food as well as wellness food and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- By product, the market is divided into Conventional and Organic.
- Based on flavor, the market is segmented into Passion Fruit, Root Beer, Orange, Tropical Fruits, Berries and other flavors.
- On the basis of packaging, the market is classified into cans, polyethylene terephthalate (P.E.T), pouches and glass.
- By target consumer, the market is fragmented into young adults, middle-aged adults and teenagers.
- By distribution channel, the market is divided into indirect and direct.
- The indirect segment is further classified into Convenience & specialty stores, Online Stores, Modern Trades, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Food Service & Drinking Places and Other Indirect Distribution Channels.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Craft Soda Market, By Product
5 Craft Soda Market, By Flavor
6 Craft Soda Market, By Packaging
7 Craft Soda Market, By Target Consumer
8 Craft Soda Market, By Distribution Channel
9 Craft Soda Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Reed's
- Pepsi
- Jones Soda Co.
- The Original Craft Soda Company
- Appalachian Brewing Co
- SIPP eco beverage co., Inc.
- Wild Poppy Company
- Boylan Bottling Co.
- Crooked Beverage Co
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Q Drinks
- Tuxen Brewing Company
