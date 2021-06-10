Global Crane and Hoist Market (2021 to 2026) - Inclusion of Smart Technologies in Cranes Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crane and Hoist Market by Type (Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes), Operations (Hydraulic, Electric, Hybrid), Industry (Construction, Shipping & Material Handling, Automotive & Railway, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crane and hoist market size is expected to grow from USD 26.0 billion in 2021 to USD 33.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the crane and hoist market are significant demand from the construction industry, expanding mining industry, increased use in the shipping industry.

The market for mobile cranes to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The mobile cranes' segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The growth of the mobile crane segment of the crane and hoist market can be attributed to their features such as high mobility, high traveling speed, and the requirement of less time to set them up on construction sites. The use of mobile cranes in the mining, construction, aerospace, shipping & material handling industries has gained popularity, where lifting and lowering activities require extensive displacements of objects, materials, or equipment.

The market for the hydraulic operation to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The hydraulic operation segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The use of hydraulic technology ensures efficient use of energy and reduces the need for power. Hydraulic cranes are widely used for hoisting and moving heavy materials in warehouses and industrial workshops. Moreover, hydraulic cranes are used in the transport, manufacturing, and construction industries. The retraction length of hydraulic cylinders is 20-40% of the fully extended length. Therefore, telescopic hydraulic cylinders are ideal for limited mounting space, and a long stroke is required. The use of hydraulic cranes is increasing owing to the space constraint in different industries, such as construction and shipping & material handling, and assembly lines. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the growth of the overall crane market, which has consequently hampered the growth of the hydraulic-operated crane market.

Construction industry to hold the largest size during the forecast period

The construction industry is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The construction industry has undergone substantial changes in recent years because of the global recession, which has led to the downsizing of the industry in developed markets. However, the investments regarding construction in most emerging markets have continued to grow at a moderate rate despite the global crisis. Earth-moving equipment is mainly used for construction works such as digging the earth, lifting, loading and unloading weight, and leveling. Applications of cranes in earth-moving equipment include heavy loading, high cycle rating, and accurate movement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global construction industry by delayed projects and decreased investments in the infrastructure sector. With the development of vaccination against COVID-19, the real estate and infrastructure projects across the globe are expected to slowly gain pace and lead to the growth of the construction industry. China has already launched the "New Infrastructure" campaign to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are expected to result in a high growth rate of the crane market for the construction industry.

APAC is expected to capture the largest market size during the forecast period

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the crane and hoist market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing market and offers high opportunities for the construction industry, which is driven by the growing population. Construction and material handling industries have boomed rapidly and consequently have driven the market for cranes in India, China, and Australia. The growing awareness related to automation and the increasing emphasis of leading economies such as China and Japan on construction and material handling industries are some of the primary factors contributing to the largest market share of APAC. Besides, the rapid growth of the automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense industries in emerging economies, such as China and India, is also supporting the growth of the crane market in APAC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Crane Market

4.2 Crane Market, by Type

4.3 Crane Market, by Operation

4.4 Crane Market, by Industry and Region

4.5 Crane Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Demand from Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Expanding Mining Industry

5.2.1.3 Increased Use in Shipping Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Disruption in Supply Chain due to COVID-19

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Manufacturing and Maintenance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Material Handling Equipment in Aerospace & Defense Industry

5.2.3.2 Large Intralogistics Center in South-East Asia

5.2.3.3 Inclusion of Smart Technologies in Cranes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices

5.2.4.2 Unavailability of Skilled Workforce to Handle Crane Operations due to COVID-19

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift: Crane and Hoist Market

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

6 Crane Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mobile Cranes

6.2.1 Mobile Cranes Market to Account for Larger Share During Forecast Period

6.2.2 Boom Type

6.2.2.1 Lattice Boom Type

6.2.2.2 Telescopic Boom Type

6.2.3 Crawler Cranes

6.2.4 Rough Terrain Cranes

6.2.5 All-Terrain Cranes

6.2.6 Truck Loader Cranes

6.2.7 Mobile Harbor Cranes

6.2.8 Automatic Stacking Cranes

6.3 Fixed Cranes

6.3.1 Fixed Cranes Market to Witness High Growth Rate in Shipping & Material Handling Industry

6.3.2 Industrial Cranes

6.3.3 Tower Cranes

6.3.4 Ship-To-Shore Cranes

7 Crane Market, by Operation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic

7.2.1 Hydraulic Operation Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

7.3 Electric

7.3.1 Growing Use of Electric Operation in a Crane for Low Lifting Capacity to Fuel Market Growth

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Hybrid Operation Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

8 Mobile Crane Market in North America, by Lifting Capacity

9 Hoist Market

9.1 By Type

9.1.1 Wire Rope Type to Hold Largest Share of Hoist Market During Forecast Period

9.1.2 Welded Link Load Chain

9.1.3 Wire Rope

9.1.4 Roller Load Chain

9.1.5 Others

9.2 By Operation

9.2.1 Electric Operation Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

9.2.2 Pneumatic

9.2.3 Electric

9.2.4 Hydraulic

9.3 By Industry

9.3.1 Shipping & Material Handling Industry to Hold Largest Share of Hoist Market During Forecast Period

9.4 By Region

9.4.1 APAC Region to Hold the Largest Market Share in Forecast Period

10 Crane Market, by Industry

11 Crane Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 2020

12.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.3.1 Star

12.3.2 Emerging Leader

12.3.3 Pervasive

12.3.4 Participant

12.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Progressive Company

12.4.2 Responsive Company

12.4.3 Dynamic Company

12.4.4 Starting Block

12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches

12.5.2 Deals

12.5.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Konecranes

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.1.3.2 Deals

13.1.1.3.1 Others

13.1.1.4 Analyst's View

13.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

13.1.2 Liebherr

13.1.2.1 Business Overview

13.1.2.2 Products Offered

13.1.2.3 Recent Developments

13.1.2.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.2.3.2 Others

13.1.2.4 Analyst's View

13.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

13.1.3 Tadano

13.1.3.1 Business Overview

13.1.3.2 Products Offered

13.1.3.3 Recent Developments

13.1.3.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.3.3.2 Deals

13.1.3.3.3 Others

13.1.3.4 Analyst's View

13.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

13.1.4 Terex

13.1.4.1 Business Overview

13.1.4.2 Products Offered

13.1.4.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4.3.1 Deals

13.1.4.3.2 Others

13.1.4.4 Analyst's View

13.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

13.1.5 Zoomlion

13.1.5.1 Business Overview

13.1.5.2 Products Offered

13.1.5.3 Recent Developments

13.1.5.3.1 Others

13.1.5.4 Analyst's View

13.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.6 Ingersoll Rand

13.1.6.1 Business Overview

13.1.6.2 Products Offered

13.1.6.3 Recent Developments

13.1.6.3.1 Deals

13.1.7 Palfinger

13.1.7.1 Business Overview

13.1.7.2 Products Offered

13.1.7.3 Recent Developments

13.1.7.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.7.3.2 Others

13.1.8 Columbus Mckinnon

13.1.8.1 Business Overview

13.1.8.2 Products Offered

13.1.8.3 Recent Developments

13.1.8.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.8.3.2 Deals

13.1.8.3.3 Others

13.1.9 Kito

13.1.9.1 Business Overview

13.1.9.2 Products Offered

13.1.9.3 Recent Developments

13.1.9.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.1.9.3.2 Deals

13.1.10 Kobelco

13.1.10.1 Business Overview

13.1.10.2 Products Offered

13.1.10.3 Recent Developments

13.1.10.3.1 Others

13.1.11 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

13.1.11.1 Business Overview

13.1.11.2 Products Offered

13.1.12 Abus Kransysteme

13.1.12.1 Business Overview

13.1.12.2 Products Offered

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Xcmg

13.2.2 Mammoet

13.2.3 Kato Works

13.2.4 Altec Industries

13.2.5 Verlinde

13.2.6 Shanghai Yiying Crane Machinery

13.2.7 Nucleon Crane Group

13.2.8 Cheng Day Machinery Works

13.2.9 Liugong Machinery

13.2.10 Load King

13.2.11 Elliot Equipment

13.2.12 QMC Building Cranes

13.2.13 Broderson Manufacturing

13.2.14 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (Zpmc)

14 Adjacent & Related Market

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifuk6q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

