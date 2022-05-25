Global Crane Market Insights & Forecasts, 2022-2026 - Surging Mining Activities, Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry, Upswing in Maritime Activities, Accelerating Demand from Oil Refineries

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crane Market (by Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crane market is forecasted to record a value of US$43.50 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.23%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as increasing investment in construction and infrastructure, rising demand in metallurgical industries, escalating preference of rental services, upsurge in e-commerce sector, rapid expansion of aerospace industry and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high investment cost and dearth of skilled labor. A few notable trends may include surging mining activities, rapid growth of automotive industry, upswing in maritime activities and rising applications in power generation.

The global crane market is categorized on the basis of type and application. According to the type, the market can be split into mobile cranes, marine & port cranes and fixed cranes.

Whereas, the global crane market can be bifurcated into construction, industrial application, mining and excavation, oil & gas and other applications, in terms of application.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Konecranes PLC, Terex Corporation, Palfinger AG and The Manitowoc Company, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Parts of a Tower Crane

1.3 Mechanical Principles of Cranes

1.4 Classification of Cranes

1.5 Features & Capabilities of Cranes

1.6 Factors Responsible for the Choice of Crane

1.7 Difference Between Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Drop in Construction Activities

2.2 Reduction in Maritime Trade

2.3 Decline in Aircraft Deliveries

2.4 Decreased Copper Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Crane Market by Value

3.2 Global Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Crane Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Mobile Crane Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Mobile Crane Market by Type

3.3.4 Global All-Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Rough Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Crawler Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Truck-Mounted Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Mobile Crane Market by Application

3.3.9 Global Construction Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Industrial Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Utility Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.12 Global Marine & Port Crane Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Marine & Port Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.3.14 Global Fixed Crane Market by Value

3.3.15 Global Fixed Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Crane Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Construction Crane Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Construction Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Industrial Crane Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Industrial Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market Forecast by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Crane Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Crane Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Crane Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Crane Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW Crane Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW Crane Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Construction & Infrastructure

5.1.2 Rising Demand in Metallurgical Industries

5.1.3 Escalating Preference of Rental Services

5.1.4 Upsurge in E-Commerce Sector

5.1.5 Rapid Expansion of Aerospace Industry

5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Surging Mining Activities

5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry

5.2.3 Upswing in Maritime Activities

5.2.4 Accelerating Demand from Oil Refineries

5.2.5 Rising Applications in Power Generation

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Investment Cost

5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Labor



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Asia Pacific Market

6.1.1 China Crane Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

Cargotec Corporation

Konecranes PLC

Palfinger AG

Terex Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

