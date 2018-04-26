Global Cranes Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach $43 Billion, from $31 Billion in 2017

The global cranes market is expected to reach US$43.417 billion by the end of 2023, increasing from US$31.478 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period.

Growing global construction industry is the key driver of cranes market across the globe as these material handling equipment work best with heavy machineries. Moreover, cranes are used on construction sites to load/unload heavy material component which is impossible for human labor to do.

Rising shipbuilding industry owing to rising demand for oil and other raw materials overseas coupled with high funding for military ships will propel the growth of global cranes market during the forecast period. APAC region will witness the fastest growth of regional cranes market due to rising infrastructure development and increase in construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India and South Korea.



Major industry players profiled include Mammoet, Sarens N.V., Lampson International LLC, Maxim Crane Works L.P., and Siemens AG among others.



Segmentation:



The global cranes market has been analyzed through following segments:



By Type:

Tower Cranes

Rough-Terrain Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Floating Cranes

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Construction

Transportation and Logistics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Railway

Others

By Geography:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Israel

South Africa

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

Companies Mentioned



Daifuku Company Limited

Seimens AG

Maxim Crane Works , L.P.

, L.P. Lampson International LLC

Sarens N.V.

Mammoet

Konecranes PLC

Liebherr Group

Demag Cranes & Components GmbH

Mediaco Cranes

