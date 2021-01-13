Global Creator Company Jellysmack Partners with PewDiePie to Distribute his Popular YouTube Content on Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, and Swedish gamer, comedian and entrepreneur Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, known online as PewDiePie, have signed an exclusive worldwide deal to distribute PewDiePie's on-demand YouTube content to Facebook for the first time. The partnership is the most recent addition to Jellysmack's marquee creator portfolio including Azzyland, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Charles & Alyssa Forever, Chris Ramsay, Emmymade, JoshDub, Karina Garcia, Reaction Time and over 100 others. Jellysmack works across social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, leveraging its proprietary data and optimization tools to broaden a creator's presence and revenue potential. Jellysmack is currently the third largest U.S. company in monthly unique social media viewers, reaching nearly 45% of the U.S. population, and behind only The Walt Disney Company and ViacomCBS according to Tubular Labs.

The multi-year partnership to activate and expand Kjellberg's Facebook audience represents the first of its kind for the creator. PewDiePie boasts over 108 million YouTube subscribers and 26 billion views, making him the number one creator for YouTube accounts run by an individual and one of the most recognizable social media creators in the world. Kjellberg will continue to create and debut his popular videos and livestreams on YouTube. Jellysmack will then optimize those on-demand videos with its proprietary methods and distribute them on Facebook, connecting PewDiePie with a new untapped fan base beginning as early as this month.

Jellysmack combines its cutting-edge technology and accumulated expertise to optimize video performance and uncover new audiences for its creators and brand partners, growing an authentic and engaged community. The company tailors a creator's original video for each social platform, running extensive multivariate testing and helping each video find the ideal audience. In this way, Jellysmack unlocks exceptional performance, frequently yielding from 25M to upwards of 300M in incremental views per month for each creator.

"In this multi-platform video ecosystem, there are a lot of opportunities for creators to monetize their content, and our mission is to help them grow their audience and unlock their potential on each one," said Michael Philippe, Jellysmack co-founder and co-CEO. "We're honored that PewDiePie has entrusted his massive fanbase to Jellysmack and we're excited to show him how we can turn Facebook into a true brand asset for him without adding work to his plate."

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary video optimization tools and data drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to over 100 influential Creators including PewDiePie, Brad Mondo, and Bailey Sarian, Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the third largest U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

