Global Credit Rating Agency AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Ratings for Renaissance Insurance Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" for Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, Indianapolis, Ind. and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, NY. The effective date for all these ratings is Jan. 8, 2021, and AM Best maintained an outlook of stable for these ratings. For the latest rating information, visit www.ambest.com.

"We are proud to receive A ratings from AM Best as an affirmation of our financial strength amid the pandemic," says Robert P. Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance. "The ratings and stable outlook reflect the company's dedication to delivering unwavering service to our customers during a complex 2020, maintaining the financial strength to deliver on our promises to policyholders, and our continued commitment to providing outstanding ancillary insurance products moving forward."

Renaissance insurance companies offer ancillary benefits such as dental, vision, vision, life and disability coverage. Across the nation, Renaissance is committed to delivering a benefits experience that stands out for employer groups and individuals.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

