Global CRISPR and Cas Genes Markets, 2021-2028: Technological Advancements in CRISPR, Introduction of anti-CRISPR Protein, Ongoing Competition for CRISPR Commercialization

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CRISPR and Cas Genes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service (Vector-based Cas, DNA-free Cas), by Application (Biomedical, Agriculture), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR and cas genes market size is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The adoption rate and demand for CRISPR gene editing tools have significantly increased in the past few years. CRISPR RNA-guided nuclease Cas9 has improved the genetics arena by facilitating precise and efficient genetic modification of diverse eukaryotic genomes, including human genomes, thereby driving the market.



The outbreak of COVID-19 shifted the focus of researchers towards the development of molecular diagnostic tools for COVID-19 based on this technology.

For instance, in March 2021, researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore developed a CRISPR-based COVID-19 test that delivers results in 30 minutes. This test detects the virus even after the mutation. This would encourage other players to leverage this opportunity.



Implementation of this technology in various medical and other non-conventional applications continues to increase. With a rising number of academic institutions and biotech companies working toward the development of new commercial applications of this technology, competition over patents for this gene-editing technology is expected to intensify.

Furthermore, the implementation of machine-learning technologies exhibits great potential in advancing this gene-editing technology.



CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Report Highlights

The product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the availability of a wide portfolio and increasing usage across several end-users.

For instance, a large number of screening libraries are available for high-throughput gene editing studies, thereby driving the segment.

Furthermore, the introduction of engineered enzymes along with the combination of different enzymes has attributed to the significant share of this segment.

Technological advancements have resulted in a simplified genome engineering process. This, in turn, contributed to the higher adoption of this technology in cell line engineering.

Biomedical applications are witnessing the highest penetration of this technology. Extensive research for human and non-human genomics has driven the segment.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are estimated as the largest key end-users of the market.

Reduced cost and time associated with genetic modification along with the availability of investments is anticipated to drive segment growth..

Also, the global COVID-19 pandemic has driven investment flow in the segment for the development of rapid CRISPR-based POC tests by biotechnology companies..

North America dominated the market owing to the presence of a strong research base that is engaged in the development as well as usage of this gene-editing tool..

Moreover, the U.S. exhibits a well-established market for gene-modified therapies that have positively influenced the adoption of molecular scissors in the region..

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period..

China has a significant presence in this market and is actively engaged in exploring this space to develop novel therapies..

Collaborations between global and domestic players for the use of patented CRISPR tools supplemented the regional growth..

The key companies are focusing on collaboration and new product launches to sustain their position in the global market..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Research Methodology



Chapter 2 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Executive Summary



Chapter 3 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.3 Market Lineage outlook

3.3.1 Parent market outlook

3.3.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.4 CRISPR and Cas Genes: Patent Landscape

3.4.1 By end-use settings

3.4.2 By variants of CRISPR enzymes

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping, By Biomedical Applications, 2020

3.6 Potential Threat Analysis to CRISPR Technology

3.6.1 Variations in the CRISPR system

3.7 Investors Perspective Analysis

3.8 User Perspective Analysis

3.9 Technology Mapping in CRISPR Genome Editing Workflow

3.10 Developments and Innovations for Analysis of Off-Target Effects

3.11 CRISPR Technologies: Clinical Penetration

3.11.1 Human therapeutics

3.11.2 Diagnostics

3.11.3 Microbiome research and drug resistance

3.11.4 Animal disease models

3.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market driver analysis

4.1.1.1 Rising adoption in diverse fields of biotechnology

4.1.1.1.1 Epigenetics

4.1.1.1.2 Medicine

4.1.1.1.3 Human germline editing

4.1.1.1.4 Tool for qualitative and quantitative plant genome editing

4.1.1.2 Technological advancements in CRISPR

4.1.1.3 Introduction of anti-CRISPR protein

4.1.1.4 Ongoing competition for crispr commercialization

4.1.2 Market restraint analysis

4.1.2.1 Off-target effects of crispr technology

4.1.2.2 Intellectual property disputes pertaining to Cas

4.1.2.3 Ethical concerns and implications with respect to human genome editing

4.1.3 Market opportunity analysis

4.1.3.1 Expanding gene & cell therapy area

4.1.3.2 Government fund in genomic R&D

4.1.4 Market challenge analysis

4.1.4.1 Risks pertaining to the usage of genetically modified food

4.2 Policy Making & Regulation for Genetic modification Using CRISPR

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, And Technological)



Chapter 5 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1 Companies (Diagnostic & Drug Developers) Leveraging Gene Editing Technologies

5.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

5.3 Market Entry Strategies

5.3.1 CRISPR therapeutics: business translation

5.3.2 CRISPR gene editing companies' toolboxes

5.4 CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Pipeline Analysis

5.4.1 Editas Medicine

5.4.2 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

5.4.3 Crispr Therapeutics

5.4.4 Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

5.4.5 Egenesis

5.4.6 Beam Therapeutics

5.4.7 Ksq Therapeutics

5.4.8 Cibus



Chapter 6 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Product & Service Business Analysis

6.1 CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

6.2 Product

6.2.1 Global CRISPR and Cas genes products market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2 Kits & enzymes

6.2.2.1 Global CRISPR and Cas genes kits and enzymes market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2.2 Vector-based Cas9

6.2.2.3 DNA-FREE CAS9

6.2.3 Libraries

6.2.4 Design Tools

6.2.5 Antibodies

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Global CRISPR and Cas genes service market, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Cell line engineering

6.3.3 GRNA design

6.3.4 Microbial gene editing

6.3.5 DNA synthesis



Chapter 7 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Application Business Analysis

7.1 CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2 Biomedical

7.2.1 Global CRISPR and Cas genes market for biomedical, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Genome engineering

7.2.3 Disease model studies

7.2.4 Functional genomics

7.2.5 Epigenetics

7.3 Agriculture



Chapter 8 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: End-Use Business Analysis

8.1 CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: End-use Movement Analysis

8.2. Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

8.3 Academics & government research institutes

8.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROS)



Chapter 9 CRISPR & Cas Genes Market: Regional Business Analysis

9.1 CRISPR and Cas Genes Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 and 2028



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Top CRISPR Innovators and Their Research Focus

10.2 Strategy Framework

10.3 Market Participant Categorization

10.4 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Addgene

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis

CRISPRTherapeutics

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Egenesis

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Genscript

Danaher Corporation

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Lonza

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Synthego

Mammoth Biosciences

Inscripta, Inc.

Cibus

Beam Therapeutics

Plantedit

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Hera Biolabs

Origene Technologies, Inc.

Recombinetics, Inc.

