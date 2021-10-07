Global CRISPR Market 2021-2028 to Display Growth at a CAGR of 20.38%

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CRISPR Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global CRISPR market is anticipated to display growth at a CAGR of 20.38% through the projected period of 2021-2028.



Factors such as growing lifestyle-oriented diseases and the surging prevalence of genetic diseases are widening the scope of the CRISPR market globally. Additionally, the advancements in gene-based therapy in the agriculture sector, coupled with the increased need for clinical trials, are opening new avenues for the global market over the forecasted period.



In contrast, the rising ethical concerns relating to technology use and the absence of healthcare budgets in developing nations hamper the overall development of the CRISPR market.



Regional Outlook

The global CRISPR market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to observe the fastest growth in the CRISPR market over the considered phase. This growth can be attributed to the continuous research and development activities across India and China. Moreover, these countries have well-developed agriculture research facilities to develop effective and productive crops. Furthermore, the growing reliance on non-vegetarian foods, such as red meat and seafood, contributes to the market's development over the projected phase. Above all, the rising demand for aquaculture predominantly drives the growth of the CRISPR market across the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook

The prominent companies in the CRISPR market are Integrated DNA Technologies, Intellia therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Group, Precision Biosciences, Genscript, Novartis International AG, Editas Medicine, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Synthego Corporation, OriGene Technologies Inc, Cellectis Bioresearch SAS, CRISPR therapeutics AG, Addgene, New England Biolabs, and Lonza Group Ltd.

Novartis International AG is the leading pharmaceutical company having a solid presence in biopharmaceutical segments. It is involved in the research, development, and marketing of medicines, eye care products, and generic pharma products. Its comprehensive product line includes CAR-T cell therapy, revolutionary immunotherapy that utilizes specifically altered cells from the immune system to fight cancer. The company sells its products in more than 155 countries.



