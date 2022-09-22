Global CRISPR Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Featuring Addgene, Crispr Therapeutics and Editas Medicine Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CRISPR Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 36.8 % during the forecast period. The growing age-related disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases and fatalities, and growing drug discovery market are also expected to be the key factors that are driving the growth of the market.

However, there are certain factors that are hampering the growth of the market. Patent infringement and ethical issues associated with the misuse of CRISPR gene editing tools are estimated to hamper the growth of the market.

The global CRISPR market is segmented based on the application and end-user. Based on the application, the market is segmented into cell line engineering, CRISPR plasmid, gene database/gene library, genetic engineering, genetically modified organism or crops, genome editing, and human stem cells. Based on the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into academic institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and research and development institutes.

The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements. Among application segments, the CRISPR plasmid is expected to hold a prominent share in the market over the forecast period. The CRISPR-Cas9 system offers over other mutagenic techniques like ZFN and TALEN is the relative simplicity of its plasmid design and construction, which supports the segment growth positively during the forecast period.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to hold a significant share in the market during the forecast period. Several advancements in CRISPR technology by players in the region are propelling the growth of the market. The advancements in technology will help in reducing errors, limiting unintended effects, improving the accuracy of the tool, widening its applications, developing gene therapies, and more.

The major companies serving the global CRISPR market include Caribou Bioscience Inc., Collects SA, Crispr Therapeutics AG, Editas Medicine, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corp., Horizon Discovery Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Origene Technologies, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

