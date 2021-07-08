Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market and Technology 2021-2027: Focus on Energy & Power Sector, Transportation Sector, & Sensitive Infrastructure & Enterprises Sector

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Critical Infrastructure Protection - Markets & Technologies -2027" examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Critical Infrastructure Protection technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2019 -2027 in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry.

Critical Infrastructure Protection refers to securing airports, government and military areas, public areas, transportation networks, ports, industrial plants, etc. It raises a wide range of issues and requires solutions designed to take into account the sites' operational constraints.



It also examines Critical Infrastructure Protection markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Throughout the report we show how Critical Infrastructure Protection Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new Critical Infrastructure Protection tech in the Security industry



This report concentrates on these 3 types of Critical Infrastructure Protection technologies:

Network Security

Physical Security

Risk Management

In this report we have reflected on 16 major critical infrastructure sectors under three major heads:

Energy & Power Sector

Transportation Sector

Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises Sector

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Overview: Snapshot of the various Critical Infrastructure Protection tech in the aviation market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies



Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.



Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.



Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.



Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.



Trend Analysis: Key Civil, Commercial & Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.



Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Scope

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over 2019-2027

In terms of technologies Cyber Security and Checkpoint CT Scanners is anticipated to account for one of the largest share of expenditure globally

The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Critical Infrastructure Protection In USA

2.2 Critical Infrastructure Protection In European Union

2.3 Critical Infrastructure Protection In China

2.4 Critical Infrastructure Protection - Trends and Insights

2.5 Major Findings

2.6 Major Conclusions

2.7 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current and Future Technologies Overview - Critical Infrastructure Protection

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Technologies

3.3 Future Technologies



4 Current and Future Industries Overview - Critical Infrastructure Protection

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Industries

4.2.1 Energy & Power Sector

4.2.2 Transportation Sector

4.2.3 Sensitive Infrastructure & Enterprises Sector

4.3 Future Industries



5 Current and Future Markets Overview - Critical Infrastructure Protection

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Current Markets

5.3 Future Markets

5.4 How to reach scale

5.4.1 Challenges Involved In Scaling

5.4.2 Strategy For Scaling



6 Market Analysis & Forecast Factors

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

6.1.2 Support For Local Industry

6.1.3 Policy

6.1.4 Drivers

6.1.5 Inhibitors

6.1.6 Opportunities

6.1.7 Challenges

6.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

6.3 Macro environment

6.4 Forecast factors

6.4.1 Market Forecast - Market Forecast Scenario

6.4.2 Market Forecast - Event Based Scenario



7 Forecast : Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Regions to 2027



8 Forecast : Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Industries to 2027



9 Forecast : Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Technologies to 2027



10 Event Based Forecast : Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to 2027

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Events forecast factors

10.3 Events based forecast: Global Markets

10.4 Events based forecast: Global Industries

10.5 Events based forecast: Global Technologies



11 Leading Companies in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

Analogic Corporation

Auto Clear LLC

Axis Communication AB

Bosch Security Systems

Bruker Corp

CEIA Spa

Fischer Research Laboratory

FLIR Systems

G4S

Hexagon AB

Hitachi

Idemia

Johnson Controls

Nuctech Company Ltd.

OptaSense

OSI Systems Inc

RedX Defense Security Solutions

Securitas AB

Scanna MSC Ltd

Smiths Detection LLC

Thales Group

Waterfall Security Solutions

Westminister Group PLC

