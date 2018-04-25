Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market By Component (Security Technologies & Services), By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems, etc), By Region (North America, Europe, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2022, on account of growing demand and adoption of advanced security solutions and rising number of cyber-attacks across the globe.
Moreover, increasing government focus on development of smart cities, globally; growing implementation of IoT technology and digitalization; and rising adoption of cloud computing are expected to further boost the global critical infrastructure protection market in the coming years.
Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of critical infrastructure protection market globally:
- Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Component (Security Technologies & Services), By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems, etc), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customers
4.1. Deployment Analysis of Protection for Critical Infrastructure
4.2. Analysis of Non-Users, By Possibility of Adoption
4.3. Awareness Level Analysis of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Programs
4.4. Improvement Level Analysis from CIP Programs
4.5. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component
4.6. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component, By Security Technologies
4.7. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component, By Services
4.8. Satisfaction Level Analysis
4.9. Challenge Parameters Analysis
4.10. Expectation Parameters Analysis
5. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Landscape
6. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component (Security Technologies and Services)
6.2.1.1. By Security Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security and Others)
6.2.1.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)
6.2.2. By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems and Sensitive Infrastructure & Enterprises)
6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6.2.4. By Company
7. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Component
7.1.1. By Security Technologies
7.1.2. By Services
7.2. By Application
7.3. By Region
8. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
9. Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
10. Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
12. South America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Honeywell International, Inc.
15.2.2. IBM Corporation
15.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH
15.2.4. Raytheon Company
15.2.5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
15.2.6. Leidos Holdings, Inc.
15.2.7. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc
15.2.8. Johnson Controls International Plc
15.2.9. Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.2.10. Symantec Corporation
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4q2qn8/global_critical?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-market-competition-forecast--opportunities-2022-300636256.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article