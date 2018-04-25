Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022

The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2022, on account of growing demand and adoption of advanced security solutions and rising number of cyber-attacks across the globe.

Moreover, increasing government focus on development of smart cities, globally; growing implementation of IoT technology and digitalization; and rising adoption of cloud computing are expected to further boost the global critical infrastructure protection market in the coming years.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of critical infrastructure protection market globally:

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Security Technologies & Services), By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems, etc), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Deployment Analysis of Protection for Critical Infrastructure

4.2. Analysis of Non-Users, By Possibility of Adoption

4.3. Awareness Level Analysis of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Programs

4.4. Improvement Level Analysis from CIP Programs

4.5. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component

4.6. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component, By Security Technologies

4.7. Deployment Analysis of CIP Component, By Services

4.8. Satisfaction Level Analysis

4.9. Challenge Parameters Analysis

4.10. Expectation Parameters Analysis



5. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Landscape



6. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Security Technologies and Services)

6.2.1.1. By Security Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security and Others)

6.2.1.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

6.2.2. By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems and Sensitive Infrastructure & Enterprises)

6.2.3. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.4. By Company



7. Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Component

7.1.1. By Security Technologies

7.1.2. By Services

7.2. By Application

7.3. By Region



8. North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook



9. Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook



12. South America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Honeywell International, Inc.

15.2.2. IBM Corporation

15.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.2.4. Raytheon Company

15.2.5. Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.2.6. Leidos Holdings, Inc.

15.2.7. General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc

15.2.8. Johnson Controls International Plc

15.2.9. Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.2.10. Symantec Corporation



16. Strategic Recommendations



