Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2021-2026: Amid the Pandemic, Online Consumers Prioritized More Affordable Prices and the Variety of Goods in Cross-Border Shopping

"Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2021" summarizes the key trends and projections of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The report discloses that in 2020 the majority of online consumers preferred international online shopping over the local due to a greater variety of products and reasonable prices.

Cross-border B2C E-Commerce market value was projected to grow steadily by 2026

Despite the projected decrease in global cross-border payments from 2019 to 2020 by 8%, after the COVID-19 onset, the overall cross-border B2C E-Commerce market value was forecasted to surge by 30% from 2019 to 2026. Furthermore, in Europe, along with the increase of the value of cross-border B2C E-Commerce, the growth rate was predicted to surge as well by 2022.

Amid the pandemic in 2020, the most popular segment to shop was "fashion"

In 2020, the most common product category in cross-border online shopping was "fashion". Particularly, in South Korea this was the most popular type to purchase from abroad, along with "beverage & food" based on the value in 2020. Although in Australia, the same product category was ranked as the most purchased, the "games & toys" segment was the top shopped in as well. Other than these categories, "cars & motorcycles", "music", vehicles and video related goods were also among the most common in other countries in 2020.

Domestic online sales dominated over cross-border in several countries of Europe, except for Italy in 2020

Cross-border B2C E-Commerce adoption spread differently in countries all over the world. In some nations, domestic online sales/purchases prevailed the international ones in 2020. In Germany, the majority of online sales were done nationwide, while only about 30% were performed outside the country in the first quarter of 2020.

The same pattern was seen in Russia, Poland, Turkey and Latin America, with the nationwide B2C E-Commerce market outweighing the international market the same year. Yet, in Italy, the majority of online sales were performed across the borders, outweighing the domestic digital in 2020.

Amazon.com, eBay and AliExpress were the popular online retail platforms in 2020

Due to the acceleration of cross-border B2C E-Commerce, more consumers turned to international digital retail platforms for shopping. The three most commonly used worldwide were Amazon.com, Alibaba/AliExpress and eBay in 2020 based on the preferences of surveyed consumers.

Moreover, Amazon and eBay were chosen by most experts within the E-Commerce industry to sell on in 2020. Other than that, based on the number of monthly visits over the last 6 months in 2020, the most popular digital commerce platform was Amazon.

This report covers the B2C E-Commerce market and competitors overview, Real-time payment trends and the payment market with a focus on the reaction of the top Mobile Payment Service Providers to the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea. A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2021

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Value, 2019 & 2026f

Breakdown of Top Products Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in Selected Countries, incl. Canada , France , Germany , the UK, and the US, by Product Categories, in % of Online Consumers, April 2020

, , , the UK, and the US, by Product Categories, in % of Online Consumers, Top Reasons for Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Online Consumers, incl. by Gender and by Demographic Preferences, March 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases Frequencies, by Domestic and Foreign Origins, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Average Share of Cross-Border Deliveries That Took Longer due to COVID-19, in %, and Breakdown of Respondents Who Felt Slow Delivery, by Country, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Consumers' Future Shopping Intentions to Buy Online from Domestic and Foreign Retailers, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Countries From Where the Most Recent Online Cross-Border Purchase was Made, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Top Online Platforms Used for Cross-Border Shopping, incl. Amazon, Alibaba/AliExpress, and eBay, in % of Consumers, and Top Online Platforms Usage in Selected Countries, October 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases, by Weight, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Breakdown of Online Purchases, by Product Value, in % of Consumers, October 2020

Share of Online Shoppers Who Purchased Cross-Border At Least Once in 2020, in % of Consumers, December 2020

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online Cross-Border by Shoppers Aged 25 - 34, in % of Consumers, December 2020

Share of Consumers Who Spent More than USD 500 on Cross-Border E-Commerce Purchases in 2020, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, December 2020

on Cross-Border E-Commerce Purchases in 2020, by Age Group, in % of Consumers, Payment Revenues Estimations, COVID-19 Impact Adjusted, by Domestic and Cross-Border Payments, September 2020

Shares of Consumers Who Would Refuse Purchasing on a Website if it is not in their Local Language, in Selected Markets, incl. Australia , Canada , France , Japan , South Korea , UK, and USA , 2019

, , , , , UK, and , 2019 Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads and Google Play Downloads, January 2020 & May 2020

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Europe

5. North America

6. Latin America

7. Middle East



Companies Mentioned

Alibaba/AliExpress

Amazon

ASOS

eBay

iHerb

Joom

lazada

Pinduoduo

Shein

shopee

Wish

Zalando

Zooplus

