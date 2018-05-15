Global Cross Docking Facility Market in Chemical Logistics Industry 2018-2022: Rising Penetration of Industry 4.0 in Chemical Industry

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cross Docking Facility Market in Chemical Logistics Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cross Docking Facility Market in Chemical Logistics Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity. Automated cross docking is beneficial for speedy delivery. The automated cross docking system is particularly useful for push flows to create a fast fashion model.
According to the report, one driver in the market is enhanced efficiency in chemical logistics using cross docking facility. Cross docking supply chain solutions enable the products to be transferred directly to the seller or consumer. This solution is suitable for little storage or limited time. Chemicals are difficult to ship and are harder to store, owing to their hazardous nature.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital requirements by niche vendors. Though businesses may be able to save money by implementing cross docking, the setting up of the terminal structures is expensive. For successful implementation of the cross docking facility, a company needs to invest in various assets.
Key vendors
- A.P. Moller - Maersk
- C.H. Robinson
- CEVA Logistics
- Deutsche Bahn
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nage
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CROSS DOCKING
- Comparison by type of cross docking
- Full pallet operation
- Case-load order
- Hybrid cross docking
- Global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry by others
- Market opportunity by type of cross docking
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry by geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity
- Rising penetration of Industry 4.0 in chemical industry
- Value-added services by cross docking providers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m95bx8/global_cross?w=5
