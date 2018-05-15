Global Cross Docking Facility Market in Chemical Logistics Industry 2018-2022: Rising Penetration of Industry 4.0 in Chemical Industry

The global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cross Docking Facility Market in Chemical Logistics Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity. Automated cross docking is beneficial for speedy delivery. The automated cross docking system is particularly useful for push flows to create a fast fashion model.

According to the report, one driver in the market is enhanced efficiency in chemical logistics using cross docking facility. Cross docking supply chain solutions enable the products to be transferred directly to the seller or consumer. This solution is suitable for little storage or limited time. Chemicals are difficult to ship and are harder to store, owing to their hazardous nature.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital requirements by niche vendors. Though businesses may be able to save money by implementing cross docking, the setting up of the terminal structures is expensive. For successful implementation of the cross docking facility, a company needs to invest in various assets.

Key vendors

A.P. Moller - Maersk

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nage

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF CROSS DOCKING



Comparison by type of cross docking

Full pallet operation

Case-load order

Hybrid cross docking



Global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry by others

Market opportunity by type of cross docking

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global cross docking facility market in chemical logistics industry by geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased use of automation in cross docking for better productivity

Rising penetration of Industry 4.0 in chemical industry

Value-added services by cross docking providers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



