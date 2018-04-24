Global Cross-Laminated Timber Market 2018-2023

During 2010-2017, the global production of cross-laminated timber grew at a CAGR of around 14% with Europe accounting for most of this market. Austria is currently the world's biggest producer of CLT. Other major producers in Europe include Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, roofs and other applications.

